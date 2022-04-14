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Top Play To Earn Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Play To Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1005
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
2
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.0000201
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
3
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8436
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
4
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06367
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
5
$ 0.03905
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
6
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2123
+0.43%
+8.32%
+12.51%
$ 93.86M
$ 502.46K
7
$ 0.2037
+0.35%
+2.73%
+0.25%
$ 93.80M
$ 320.28K
8
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001417
-0.36%
-14.40%
-17.91%
$ 68.17M
$ 618.28M
9
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0001855
+0.11%
-1.11%
-4.99%
$ 52.67M
$ 469.08M
10
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0003801
+0.21%
-1.55%
+5.14%
$ 37.80M
$ 181.24M
11
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04741
+0.11%
-2.12%
-4.31%
$ 36.72M
$ 1.29M
12
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.00099
-0.13%
-0.20%
-0.92%
$ 29.59M
$ 144.15M
13
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04774
-0.44%
-1.55%
+13.52%
$ 21.60M
$ 1.29M
14
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.912
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
15
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0009103
+0.58%
-8.42%
-25.68%
$ 20.86M
$ 63.86M
16
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0005231
-0.06%
-1.14%
-0.25%
$ 18.95M
$ 112.31M
17
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00596524
+0.54%
-0.03%
-9.81%
$ 18.55M
$ 3.03M
18
Yooldo Games
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS
$ 0.03066
+0.33%
-8.54%
-21.12%
$ 17.85M
$ 1.86M
19
IdleMine
IdleMine
IDLE
$ 0.00166228
+0.19%
-0.01%
-0.21%
$ 16.62M
$ 134.60K
20
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.003551
0.00%
-2.30%
-7.60%
$ 16.24M
$ 19.77M
21
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0.002036
+0.52%
+17.33%
+9.03%
$ 15.56M
$ 37.77M
22
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.01918
-0.36%
-3.43%
+0.05%
$ 14.58M
$ 2.84M
23
Big Time
Big Time
BIGTIME
$ 0.005137
-0.66%
-1.53%
+2.04%
$ 12.66M
$ 11.93M
24
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001751
-0.06%
-0.51%
-4.91%
$ 11.23M
$ 370.48M
25
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02412
+0.29%
+10.09%
-15.16%
$ 10.35M
$ 2.59M
26
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0013755
-0.33%
-0.50%
-9.98%
$ 9.38M
$ 63.19M
27
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003037
-0.49%
-0.85%
-3.65%
$ 7.16M
$ 24.62M
28
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00861654
-0.04%
+0.00%
-0.59%
$ 6.99M
$ 61.09K
29
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01293
+0.08%
-2.79%
-1.53%
$ 6.45M
$ 4.44M
30
Games for a Living
Games for a Living
GFAL
$ 0.00078791
+1.02%
+0.03%
+2.89%
$ 5.60M
$ 2.26K
31
Radio Caca
Radio Caca
RACA
$ 0.00001345
+0.22%
-0.74%
-3.17%
$ 5.54M
$ 4.16B
32
Upland
Upland
SPARKLET
$ 0.01995
0.00%
0.00%
+0.25%
$ 5.34M
$ 364.91K
33
ParagonsDAO
ParagonsDAO
PDT
$ 0.058301
+0.64%
--
+3.83%
$ 4.93M
$ 25.39K
34
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.0003287
+0.23%
-0.01%
-6.75%
$ 4.40M
$ 560.79K
35
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00327295
+0.51%
-0.02%
-1.59%
$ 4.35M
$ 3.62K
36
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064475
+45.19%
+13.39%
+272.58%
$ 2.95M
$ 25.41K
37
Nakamoto Games
Nakamoto Games
NAKA
$ 0.02877
-0.38%
-1.07%
-2.68%
$ 2.80M
$ 2.96M
38
$ 0.0014706
+1.39%
-0.10%
+2.64%
$ 2.58M
$ 41.06M
39
Sharp Token
Sharp Token
SHARP
$ 0.0007503
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.54M
$ 4.20K
40
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0.004069
+0.20%
-2.88%
-13.40%
$ 2.25M
$ 11.55M
41
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04237375
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.57%
$ 2.23M
$ 11.91K
42
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0016778
-0.47%
-1.35%
-0.44%
$ 1.92M
$ 13.20M
43
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.0017372
0.00%
--
-5.50%
$ 1.79M
$ 7.94
44
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.01787565
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.73%
$ 1.67M
$ 1.80K
45
Metacade
Metacade
MCADE
$ 0.00079781
+0.05%
-0.00%
-3.20%
$ 1.51M
$ 63.90K
46
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.00387746
-0.27%
+0.03%
+24.11%
$ 1.50M
$ 23.63K
47
DAR Open Network
DAR Open Network
D
$ 0.0021
+0.60%
+7.79%
-0.49%
$ 1.50M
$ 29.25M
48
MediTechX
MediTechX
MTX
$ 0.051516
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.39M
$ 106.29K
49
PIXL
PIXL
PIXL
$ 0.00271717
+0.65%
+0.01%
+18.78%
$ 1.36M
$ 326.80
50
Moonwalk Fitness
Moonwalk Fitness
MF
$ 0.0068213
-0.60%
-0.01%
-5.07%
$ 1.29M
$ 40.73K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Play To Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Play To Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 182 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.52B.
What is the best-performing Play To Earn token right now?
Among Play To Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, DG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 50.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Play To Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 182 Play To Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Play To Earn tokens include IMX, FLOKI, AXS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Play To Earn category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Play To Earn tokens is approximately $1.52B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Play To Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.