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Top Plasma Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Plasma Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.509
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0009
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
3
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
4
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
5
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
6
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
7
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998521
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 697.97M
$ 1.75M
8
syrupUSDT
syrupUSDT
SYRUPUSDT
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 419.79M
$ 226.86K
9
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.13M
$ 569.27K
10
USDai
USDai
USDAI
$ 0.999552
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 176.07M
$ 2.83M
11
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
12
Instadapp
Instadapp
FLUID
$ 1.1512
0.00%
-4.48%
-0.38%
$ 89.94M
$ 117.70
13
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 60.90M
$ 53.79K
14
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 0.997691
-0.16%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 51.32M
$ 66.96K
15
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 44.60M
$ 54.80K
16
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
WAPLAUSDT0
$ 1.032
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 40.70M
$ 8.85
17
Midas mHYPER
Midas mHYPER
MHYPER
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 38.80M
--
18
Wrapped XPL
Wrapped XPL
WXPL
$ 0.076054
+0.20%
+0.00%
+1.10%
$ 36.02M
$ 1.36M
19
Metronome Synth ETH
Metronome Synth ETH
MSETH
$ 1,372.97
+0.52%
+0.02%
+4.37%
$ 35.04M
$ 793.38K
20
Metronome Synth USD
Metronome Synth USD
MSUSD
$ 0.706164
+0.17%
+0.00%
+2.18%
$ 29.90M
$ 1.61M
21
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.2098
+2.30%
-0.69%
+4.26%
$ 28.70M
$ 75.37K
22
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008284
+0.13%
+0.55%
+2.78%
$ 16.42M
$ 9.54M
23
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
24
BiLira
BiLira
TRYB
$ 0.02026601
0.00%
--
-0.09%
$ 5.85M
$ 12.78
25
Yuzu Protection Pool
Yuzu Protection Pool
YZPP
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.54M
$ 2.00K
26
Chateau USD
Chateau USD
CHUSD
$ 0.999474
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.23M
$ 999.68
27
Resolv wstUSR
Resolv wstUSR
WSTUSR
$ 0.290641
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 535.24K
$ 46.45
28
Trillions
Trillions
TRILLIONS
$ 0.00037864
+0.15%
+0.08%
-0.01%
$ 378.90K
$ 5.32K
29
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
RLP
$ 0.147131
0.00%
--
-1.06%
$ 237.70K
$ 25.58
30
Nest Basis Vault
Nest Basis Vault
NBASIS
$ 1.068
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 183.82K
--
31
Plazzy the dog
Plazzy the dog
PLAZZY
$ 1.828E-5
0.00%
+1.80%
+12.77%
$ 18.28K
--
32
Lithos
Lithos
LITH
$ 0.00031462
+0.01%
+0.01%
-11.95%
$ 14.69K
$ 28.47

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Plasma Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Plasma Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 32 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $22.67B.
What is the best-performing Plasma Ecosystem token right now?
Among Plasma Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PLAZZY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.80% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Plasma Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 32 Plasma Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Plasma Ecosystem tokens include LINK, USDE, USDT0. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Plasma Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Plasma Ecosystem tokens is approximately $22.67B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Plasma Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.