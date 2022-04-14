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Top Peaq Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Peaq Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.11911
-1.79%
-3.95%
+23.41%
$ 26.13M
$ 866.76K
2
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
3
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.004481
-0.84%
+0.02%
+1.63%
$ 5.65M
$ 1.13M
4
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0504
-1.38%
-0.60%
-3.28%
$ 4.88M
$ 87.24K
5
XMAQUINA
XMAQUINA
DEUS
$ 0.02371
+0.08%
-7.42%
-16.58%
$ 4.77M
$ 5.36M
6
Wrapped Peaq
Wrapped Peaq
WPEAQ
$ 0.01842036
+0.64%
+0.02%
+8.07%
$ 2.67M
$ 600.67K
7
Codec Flow
Codec Flow
CODEC
$ 0.00250681
+0.49%
-0.10%
-19.82%
$ 2.50M
$ 191.53K
8
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
9
Homebrew Robotics
Homebrew Robotics
BREW
$ 0.00072062
+0.29%
-0.01%
-11.30%
$ 720.62K
$ 377.31
10
RoboStack
RoboStack
ROBOT
$ 3.749E-5
-0.29%
-8.20%
-9.88%
$ 37.50K
--
11
Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ
Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ
WSTPEAQ
$ 0.01804158
0.00%
0.00%
-4.96%
$ 16.32K
$ 1.63
12
RICE AI
RICE AI
RICE
$ 0.003044
-0.06%
-3.66%
-11.56%
--
$ 20.13M
13
Silencio
Silencio
SLC
$ 0.000067508
-0.38%
+1.20%
+2.90%
--
$ 1.13B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Peaq Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Peaq Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $63.81M.
What is the best-performing Peaq Ecosystem token right now?
Among Peaq Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SLC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Peaq Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Peaq Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Peaq Ecosystem tokens include ACU, WETH, AUKI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Peaq Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Peaq Ecosystem tokens is approximately $63.81M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Peaq Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.