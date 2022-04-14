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Top Payment Solutions Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Payment Solutions sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.09
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
2
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0015779
+0.19%
-0.76%
-0.89%
$ 157.34M
$ 129.95M
3
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001435
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
4
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07499
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
5
Huma Finance
Huma Finance
HUMA
$ 0.02068
-0.58%
+0.78%
+3.97%
$ 67.50M
$ 2.56M
6
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.00640364
+0.01%
+0.04%
+1.64%
$ 64.04M
$ 165.53
7
Keeta
Keeta
KTA
$ 0.09254
-0.09%
-6.22%
-1.82%
$ 51.19M
$ 754.22K
8
Nano
Nano
XNO
$ 0.35581
+0.33%
-0.01%
-6.24%
$ 47.41M
$ 204.00K
9
Ozapay
Ozapay
OZA
$ 0.04839233
+0.54%
+0.02%
+0.74%
$ 44.02M
$ 38.23
10
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003426
+1.51%
+4.31%
+7.04%
$ 43.34M
$ 33.74M
11
Alchemy
Alchemy
ACH
$ 0.004192
-0.10%
-1.05%
-0.46%
$ 41.42M
$ 13.86M
12
Request
Request
REQ
$ 0.05128
+0.22%
-0.12%
-2.78%
$ 40.71M
$ 1.08M
13
BitDCA
BitDCA
BDCA
$ 0.4638
+0.26%
+0.82%
+3.82%
$ 38.13M
$ 272.99K
14
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0003769
+0.19%
-2.41%
-3.96%
$ 31.96M
$ 162.23M
15
AI Analysis Token
AI Analysis Token
AIAT
$ 0.244905
0.00%
+0.00%
+1.97%
$ 28.99M
$ 23.94K
16
Scandic Coin
Scandic Coin
SNC
$ 0.160951
+0.09%
+0.01%
+0.70%
$ 20.28M
$ 192.78K
17
Striker
Striker
STKRI
$ 0.302903
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 15.94M
$ 8.01K
18
Credible Finance
Credible Finance
CRED
$ 0.557684
-0.25%
-0.00%
-15.72%
$ 12.64M
$ 296.06K
19
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3467
-0.76%
+1.12%
+0.28%
$ 11.87M
$ 459.34K
20
Beincom
Beincom
BIC
$ 0.00500326
+0.01%
-0.00%
-2.24%
$ 11.22M
$ 628.12
21
MCOIN
MCOIN
MCOIN
$ 0.057689
+0.55%
+0.15%
+37.34%
$ 10.21M
$ 225.74K
22
XTP
XTP
XTP
$ 0.00095212
+2.02%
-0.15%
+42.24%
$ 9.41M
$ 5.48K
23
EurocoinToken
EurocoinToken
ECTE
$ 0.087978
+0.93%
+0.02%
+5.45%
$ 8.80M
$ 86.03K
24
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0.09229
+0.11%
+0.29%
-5.02%
$ 6.42M
$ 334.37K
25
Nimiq
Nimiq
NIM
$ 0.000417
0.00%
-8.95%
-13.31%
$ 5.90M
$ 28.73M
26
Populous
Populous
PPT
$ 0.098049
+0.73%
+0.02%
+19.37%
$ 5.13M
$ 318.72
27
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1926
-0.15%
+0.68%
-7.32%
$ 4.48M
$ 293.36K
28
Wigl
Wigl
WIGL
$ 0.03097919
-0.10%
-0.00%
-1.42%
$ 3.49M
$ 1.07K
29
ZoidPay
ZoidPay
ZPAY
$ 0.00555453
+0.01%
+0.17%
+31.40%
$ 3.42M
$ 11.00K
30
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00204536
-0.61%
+0.03%
+3.17%
$ 3.14M
$ 44.23K
31
IBS
IBS
IBS
$ 0.00068426
+0.01%
-0.00%
-1.74%
$ 2.75M
$ 157.59K
32
The Digital Dinar
The Digital Dinar
DINAR
$ 0.132778
+0.82%
+0.01%
+1.53%
$ 2.64M
$ 54.07
33
Zypto Token
Zypto Token
ZYPTO
$ 0.00261852
+0.37%
-0.03%
-7.76%
$ 2.34M
$ 3.29K
34
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00021829
-0.03%
-0.00%
-4.36%
$ 2.18M
$ 98.65K
35
Laqira Protocol
Laqira Protocol
LQR
$ 0.022336
+0.35%
+2.75%
-1.05%
$ 1.98M
$ 877.81K
36
Superfluid
Superfluid
SUP
$ 0.00561314
+0.04%
+0.03%
-8.54%
$ 1.95M
$ 59.30K
37
Regent Coin
Regent Coin
REGENT
$ 0.645481
-9.54%
-0.14%
-15.89%
$ 1.87M
$ 882.73K
38
Pluton
Pluton
PLU
$ 0.132052
-0.01%
+0.04%
-2.99%
$ 1.85M
$ 241.02K
39
Jetvoy
Jetvoy
VOY
$ 1.804E-5
-0.11%
+0.30%
+1.29%
$ 1.80M
--
40
DucatusX
DucatusX
DUCX
$ 0.0057071
+0.40%
+0.00%
-2.53%
$ 1.59M
$ 30.29K
41
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 4.05815E-7
+0.60%
+1.40%
+9.06%
$ 1.07M
--
42
PointPay
PointPay
PXP
$ 0.03024
+6.58%
+6.50%
+2.31%
$ 903.90K
$ 6.59M
43
SyFu Excavation Token
SyFu Excavation Token
EVT
$ 0.934173
-0.01%
+0.01%
+0.29%
$ 881.92K
$ 4.31K
44
QUP Coin
QUP Coin
QUP
$ 0.00042438
+0.54%
+0.07%
-18.03%
$ 848.73K
$ 258.70
45
ReddCoin
ReddCoin
RDD
$ 2.33E-5
-0.64%
-4.60%
-6.65%
$ 794.55K
--
46
azit
azit
AZIT
$ 0.00141853
+0.03%
+0.02%
+0.77%
$ 640.31K
$ 37.49K
47
Platform of meme coins
Platform of meme coins
PAYU
$ 1.024E-9
-0.19%
-3.20%
-13.07%
$ 555.85K
--
48
xMoney
xMoney
XMN
$ 0.00054
0.00%
0.00%
-19.40%
$ 540.30K
$ 55.60M
49
Baanx
Baanx
BXX
$ 0.002242
-1.40%
-0.36%
-5.29%
$ 540.16K
$ 2.17M
50
Meridian
Meridian
MRDN
$ 0.00984343
+0.02%
-0.04%
-34.13%
$ 444.96K
$ 16.43K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Payment Solutions tokens and why are they popular?
Payment Solutions tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 80 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.44B.
What is the best-performing Payment Solutions token right now?
Among Payment Solutions tokens tracked on MEXC, PXP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Payment Solutions tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 80 Payment Solutions tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Payment Solutions tokens include DASH, ZBCN, TEL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Payment Solutions category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Payment Solutions tokens is approximately $1.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Payment Solutions sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.