Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Parody Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Parody Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.068195
-0.48%
-0.03%
-10.08%
$ 68.16M
$ 48.12K
2
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004654
-0.09%
+0.15%
-5.88%
$ 29.56M
$ 133.51M
3
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000002691
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
4
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0.017952
+0.34%
+0.93%
+14.33%
$ 17.95M
$ 5.07M
5
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.00615
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
6
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0003565
-0.54%
-1.16%
-0.43%
$ 2.41M
$ 158.27M
7
401jK
401jK
401JK
$ 0.00167865
+0.19%
-0.00%
-8.23%
$ 1.68M
$ 25.74K
8
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001724
+0.29%
+0.76%
+0.76%
$ 1.65M
$ 33.71T
9
American Coin
American Coin
USA
$ 1.4054E-7
+0.28%
+1.70%
-0.66%
$ 1.63M
--
10
Jeff
Jeff
JEFF
$ 1.58
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.07%
$ 1.58M
$ 6.19K
11
Ansem Cat
Ansem Cat
ANSEMCAT
$ 2.28E-6
0.00%
-23.20%
-12.31%
$ 959.21K
--
12
Jeo Boden
Jeo Boden
BODEN
$ 0.00109663
-1.76%
-0.03%
-4.02%
$ 757.03K
$ 15.27K
13
Povel Durev
Povel Durev
DUREV
$ 0.00781107
-0.04%
-0.01%
+6.14%
$ 753.30K
$ 188.07
14
Gavun Wud
Gavun Wud
WUD
$ 4.29772E-7
0.00%
-2.50%
-9.49%
$ 429.75K
--
15
ZynCoin
ZynCoin
ZYN
$ 0.00041363
0.00%
0.00%
-8.37%
$ 373.85K
$ 4.98
16
Dolan Duck
Dolan Duck
DOLAN
$ 0.00365894
+0.47%
-0.00%
+3.95%
$ 359.39K
$ 2.64K
17
Doland Tremp
Doland Tremp
TREMP
$ 0.00307767
+0.47%
+0.01%
+1.28%
$ 307.62K
$ 538.58
18
pepe in a memes world
pepe in a memes world
PEW
$ 2.25213E-7
0.00%
+1.20%
-0.69%
$ 225.21K
--
19
America is Back
America is Back
AIB
$ 0.00022445
+0.08%
-0.00%
-3.40%
$ 224.45K
$ 1.70K
20
AMC
AMC
AMC
$ 0.00021653
+0.15%
+0.02%
+0.25%
$ 216.77K
$ 962.82
21
Mittens
Mittens
MITTENS
$ 0.00020341
+0.13%
-0.05%
-2.38%
$ 203.41K
$ 301.81
22
BarbieCrashBandicootRFK88
BarbieCrashBandicootRFK88
SOLANA
$ 2.06894E-10
-0.15%
-2.30%
-5.09%
$ 183.81K
--
23
Chadimir Putni
Chadimir Putni
PUTNI
$ 0.00017068
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 170.68K
$ 26.05
24
FARTGIRL
FARTGIRL
FARTGIRL
$ 0.00017012
+0.46%
+0.00%
-3.47%
$ 170.09K
$ 1.19K
25
Coinye West
Coinye West
COINYE
$ 0.00019126
+0.39%
-0.28%
+64.44%
$ 168.22K
$ 8.46K
26
Kamala Horris
Kamala Horris
KAMA
$ 0.00016756
+0.35%
-0.05%
-4.68%
$ 166.82K
$ 2.55K
27
Send It Larry
Send It Larry
LARRY
$ 0.00014846
+1.76%
-0.02%
+15.16%
$ 143.21K
$ 21.79K
28
OG SMINEM
OG SMINEM
OGSM
$ 1.411E-9
0.00%
+2.10%
0.00%
$ 141.10K
--
29
Super Trump
Super Trump
STRUMP
$ 5.513E-5
-0.14%
-0.80%
-1.43%
$ 128.91K
--
30
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0.00010899
+0.39%
--
-14.62%
$ 108.99K
$ 127.83
31
Ghiblification
Ghiblification
GHIBLI
$ 9.837E-5
-2.03%
+9.10%
-16.10%
$ 98.41K
--
32
tooker kurlson
tooker kurlson
TOOKER
$ 8.621E-5
-0.19%
-3.30%
-23.63%
$ 83.69K
--
33
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00184001
+0.39%
--
-13.29%
$ 80.96K
$ 1.58K
34
Mini Donald
Mini Donald
BARRON
$ 7.722E-5
-0.14%
+2.20%
+0.74%
$ 77.18K
--
35
SuperGrok
SuperGrok
SUPERGROK
$ 7.654E-5
0.00%
-15.40%
-15.37%
$ 76.54K
--
36
greg16676935420
greg16676935420
GREG
$ 7.481E-5
-0.19%
+0.10%
-3.10%
$ 74.81K
--
37
POWSCHE
POWSCHE
POWSCHE
$ 0.00067448
+0.54%
-0.03%
-5.07%
$ 67.40K
$ 434.77
38
Briun Armstrung
Briun Armstrung
BRIUN
$ 8.444E-5
-0.11%
-16.90%
+0.42%
$ 64.97K
--
39
TUCKER CARLSON
TUCKER CARLSON
TUCKER
$ 6.07255E-7
-0.15%
-10.80%
+1.71%
$ 60.70K
--
40
Obi PNut Kenobi
Obi PNut Kenobi
OPK
$ 4.334E-5
-0.23%
+0.30%
-4.96%
$ 43.30K
--
41
Squid Game
Squid Game
SQUID
$ 4.451E-5
0.00%
-4.90%
-5.30%
$ 35.61K
--
42
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
JASON
$ 3.427E-5
-0.17%
+8.20%
-1.27%
$ 34.27K
--
43
Doge Caucus
Doge Caucus
DOGECAUCUS
$ 0.03097548
+0.39%
--
-0.80%
$ 30.98K
$ 66.67
44
Vled Tenov
Vled Tenov
TENOV
$ 3.314E-5
-0.39%
+2.60%
-14.12%
$ 30.32K
--
45
Sam Bankmeme Fried
Sam Bankmeme Fried
SBF
$ 0.00028516
+0.59%
-0.08%
-24.52%
$ 28.54K
$ 410.30
46
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 2.807E-5
-0.35%
+3.10%
+1.01%
$ 28.08K
--
47
Patton
Patton
PATTON
$ 6.5E-8
0.00%
+1.40%
+1.76%
$ 27.35K
--
48
Gabin Noosum
Gabin Noosum
NOOSUM
$ 3.243E-5
-0.15%
+0.50%
+22.56%
$ 25.93K
--
49
Spodermen
Spodermen
SPOODY
$ 2.537E-5
-0.16%
+1.70%
+2.22%
$ 24.67K
--
50
CSI888
CSI888
CSI
$ 2.74E-5
0.00%
-0.10%
+0.26%
$ 24.33K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Parody Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Parody Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 63 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $164.91M.
What is the best-performing Parody Meme token right now?
Among Parody Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, WOKE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Parody Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 63 Parody Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Parody Meme tokens include WOULD, MEME, ELON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Parody Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Parody Meme tokens is approximately $164.91M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Parody Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.