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Top Osmosis Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Osmosis Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,764.68
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.18
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.88
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,773.67
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
6
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.506
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
7
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.09M
8
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.412
+0.22%
-1.62%
-0.85%
$ 716.67M
$ 361.49K
9
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.055
-0.34%
-1.02%
-11.12%
$ 405.88M
$ 162.32K
10
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3017
+0.07%
0.00%
-2.46%
$ 277.08M
$ 687.71K
11
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1214
-0.25%
-0.65%
-9.57%
$ 275.36M
$ 3.71M
12
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.49054
-0.27%
-0.03%
-5.54%
$ 145.65M
$ 2.08M
13
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999698
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 112.83M
$ 87.64K
14
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10205
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
15
Kava Labs
Kava Labs
KAVA
$ 0.04082
-0.07%
0.00%
+0.22%
$ 44.15M
$ 1.35M
16
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
17
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0.0102989
+0.01%
+1.58%
-0.73%
$ 38.55M
$ 16.39K
18
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 32.66M
$ 525.66K
19
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04196
+0.22%
-2.39%
-4.52%
$ 29.57M
$ 2.02M
20
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148486
-0.01%
-0.01%
-7.80%
$ 26.85M
$ 1.48M
21
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.0048
+0.44%
-2.98%
-4.18%
$ 26.69M
$ 15.92M
22
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04639909
+0.63%
-0.02%
-0.70%
$ 26.45M
$ 352.89K
23
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03013
+0.17%
-0.76%
0.00%
$ 23.33M
$ 2.52M
24
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.10588
+0.10%
-3.87%
-1.72%
$ 16.97M
$ 516.00K
25
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01875
+0.86%
+2.72%
+3.40%
$ 15.76M
$ 3.30M
26
Medibloc
Medibloc
MED
$ 0.00123352
+0.42%
+0.03%
-2.82%
$ 14.23M
$ 156.71K
27
INIT
INIT
INIT
$ 0.05139
+0.47%
-0.66%
-0.87%
$ 10.12M
$ 1.17M
28
Xion
Xion
XION
$ 0.101389
+0.04%
+0.00%
-0.50%
$ 9.61M
$ 377.36
29
SCRT
SCRT
SCRT
$ 0.02805
0.00%
+0.32%
-9.43%
$ 9.58M
$ 2.07M
30
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0.01438
+0.42%
-1.84%
+0.07%
$ 7.82M
$ 3.85M
31
FirmaChain
FirmaChain
FCT2
$ 0.00599
-0.17%
+0.33%
-7.98%
$ 7.33M
$ 1.07M
32
VERONA
VERONA
VERONA
$ 0.101
0.00%
-0.39%
-1.27%
$ 7.16M
$ 2.29K
33
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0.0343
-1.38%
-1.85%
-2.19%
$ 5.35M
$ 479.30K
34
Lava Network
Lava Network
LAVA
$ 0.01779
-0.28%
+0.62%
+3.86%
$ 4.69M
$ 3.04M
35
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00666723
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.56%
$ 4.62M
$ 1.17K
36
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00373237
+0.12%
-0.03%
-5.89%
$ 3.76M
$ 26.21K
37
Stride Staked Atom
Stride Staked Atom
STATOM
$ 2.72
+0.37%
-0.01%
-0.73%
$ 3.67M
$ 11.70K
38
GenesisL1
GenesisL1
L1
$ 0.081305
+0.03%
-0.06%
-23.49%
$ 3.37M
$ 12.71K
39
Bluzelle
Bluzelle
BLZ
$ 0.00645243
-0.14%
-0.00%
-0.01%
$ 3.07M
$ 76.68K
40
Oraichain
Oraichain
ORAI
$ 0.2158
-0.73%
+1.07%
-8.28%
$ 3.00M
$ 267.05K
41
Shido
Shido
SHIDO
$ 0.0001434
-0.14%
-3.47%
+24.15%
$ 2.42M
$ 370.76M
42
JUNO
JUNO
JUNO
$ 0.02025525
+0.12%
-0.03%
+0.94%
$ 1.61M
$ 4.51K
43
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0.985596
+0.18%
+0.00%
+0.12%
$ 1.39M
$ 13.99
44
Juris Protocol
Juris Protocol
JURIS
$ 2.71E-6
-7.19%
-6.80%
-4.24%
$ 1.33M
--
45
CANTO
CANTO
CANTO
$ 0.0013887
0.00%
--
+26.04%
$ 844.98K
$ 21.72
46
$ 0.001088
0.00%
-15.43%
-24.58%
$ 693.89K
$ 29.13M
47
Osmosis allUSDT
Osmosis allUSDT
USDT
$ 0.999239
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 651.63K
$ 3.23K
48
Chihuahua Chain
Chihuahua Chain
HUAHUA
$ 5.07E-6
0.00%
-2.20%
-18.62%
$ 579.63K
--
49
Stride
Stride
STRD
$ 0.01508385
+1.31%
+0.02%
-5.04%
$ 576.06K
$ 348.17
50
Nibiru
Nibiru
NIBI
$ 0.00050174
+0.12%
0.00%
-1.00%
$ 523.61K
$ 25.58K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Osmosis Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Osmosis Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 87 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1659.40B.
What is the best-performing Osmosis Ecosystem token right now?
Among Osmosis Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ION has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Osmosis Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 87 Osmosis Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Osmosis Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, USDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Osmosis Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Osmosis Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1659.40B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Osmosis Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.