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Top Oracle Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Oracle sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.506
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.03839
+0.24%
-1.98%
-6.14%
$ 300.90M
$ 5.27M
3
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.09386
+0.77%
+15.38%
+13.03%
$ 40.56M
$ 1.09M
4
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00293
0.00%
-3.04%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.69M
5
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.26774
-0.51%
-24.09%
-28.68%
$ 39.52M
$ 430.89K
6
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.14616
+0.05%
-0.94%
-9.66%
$ 37.34M
$ 383.85K
7
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 13.11
+0.69%
+0.01%
-2.67%
$ 36.74M
$ 41.60M
8
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
+0.47%
+0.10%
-5.19%
$ 29.97M
$ 1.88B
9
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3202
-0.22%
+0.06%
-3.28%
$ 28.87M
$ 173.62K
10
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148486
-0.01%
-0.01%
-7.80%
$ 26.85M
$ 1.48M
11
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.29
+0.17%
+1.85%
+8.66%
$ 25.42M
$ 199.03K
12
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02151
-0.47%
-1.66%
-4.17%
$ 17.97M
$ 3.43M
13
API3
API3
API3
$ 0.1944
+0.10%
-0.26%
+1.63%
$ 16.71M
$ 294.98K
14
DIA
DIA
DIA
$ 0.128237
+0.57%
+0.01%
+5.56%
$ 15.36M
$ 4.64M
15
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.03975
-0.20%
-2.34%
-6.77%
$ 10.91M
$ 1.60M
16
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0.0082409
+0.31%
+0.00%
-0.84%
$ 7.54M
$ 16.76K
17
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0.0002018
-1.65%
-3.19%
+9.56%
$ 5.72M
$ 384.12M
18
Phoenix
Phoenix
PHNIX
$ 0.000008033
-0.06%
-2.77%
-13.16%
$ 4.25M
$ 7.37B
19
Oraichain
Oraichain
ORAI
$ 0.2158
-0.73%
+1.07%
-8.28%
$ 3.00M
$ 267.05K
20
RigoBlock
RigoBlock
GRG
$ 0.272544
+0.82%
--
-5.29%
$ 2.02M
$ 28.71
21
Skey Network
Skey Network
SKEY
$ 0.00182059
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.17%
$ 1.47M
$ 283.28K
22
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00529833
-1.02%
-0.13%
+9.61%
$ 881.20K
$ 207.13
23
xFUND
xFUND
XFUND
$ 74.36
+0.03%
-0.00%
+5.33%
$ 741.44K
$ 143.47
24
Flux Protocol
Flux Protocol
FLX
$ 0.00279478
0.00%
-0.00%
-12.92%
$ 701.45K
$ 132.08
25
Plugin
Plugin
PLI
$ 0.00110914
+0.01%
-0.05%
-7.56%
$ 554.57K
$ 6.27K
26
Zap
Zap
ZAP
$ 0.00117149
0.00%
+0.50%
+52.28%
$ 538.89K
$ 2.33
27
Modefi
Modefi
MOD
$ 0.02251501
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 361.97K
$ 7.06
28
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.00365931
+0.77%
+0.01%
+2.40%
$ 342.03K
$ 20.06
29
Rivalz Network
Rivalz Network
RIZ
$ 3.882E-5
-0.72%
-12.00%
-27.41%
$ 193.91K
--
30
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.215683
+0.36%
-0.01%
+2.12%
$ 177.18K
$ 15.65
31
UTU Coin
UTU Coin
UTU
$ 0.00011512
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 114.89K
$ 230.23
32
Idena
Idena
IDNA
$ 0.00111224
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.61%
$ 110.70K
$ 7.97K
33
Switchboard
Switchboard
SWTCH
$ 0.00064504
+0.11%
-0.02%
+32.95%
$ 103.21K
$ 204.58
34
Charli3
Charli3
C3
$ 0.00205422
0.00%
--
-11.64%
$ 73.28K
$ 0.51
35
Integritee
Integritee
TEER
$ 0.00369558
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 36.96K
$ 70.87
36
Umbrella Network
Umbrella Network
UMB
$ 8.182E-5
0.00%
+0.90%
0.00%
$ 36.62K
--
37
April
April
APRIL
$ 0.00029068
-0.33%
-0.00%
-2.02%
$ 36.33K
$ 20.41
38
Sora Oracle
Sora Oracle
SORA
$ 3.511E-5
-0.14%
+0.40%
-3.70%
$ 35.10K
--
39
Gora
Gora
GORA
$ 0.0007775
+0.20%
+0.06%
+1.09%
$ 29.52K
$ 231.27
40
Unmarshal
Unmarshal
MARSH
$ 0.00024996
0.00%
--
-1.50%
$ 16.71K
$ 1.09
41
TradingRazor
TradingRazor
RAZOR
$ 0.0005
-1.96%
-37.50%
-90.38%
--
$ 166.38M
42
SEDA
SEDA
SEDA
$ 0.02047
-0.15%
+1.04%
-1.93%
--
$ 25.48M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Oracle tokens and why are they popular?
Oracle tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.89B.
What is the best-performing Oracle token right now?
Among Oracle tokens tracked on MEXC, RED has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 15.38% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Oracle tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 Oracle tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Oracle tokens include LINK, PYTH, RED. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Oracle category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Oracle tokens is approximately $6.89B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Oracle sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.