Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Optimism Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Optimism Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,773.67
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.506
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.74B
$ 994.01K
5
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,898.16
+0.12%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 4.58B
--
6
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
7
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
8
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
9
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1.0
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
10
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.28
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
11
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.4
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
12
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
13
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3259
-0.21%
-9.05%
-3.81%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.45M
14
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64,498
+0.34%
--
-0.13%
$ 900.14M
$ 2.34
15
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
16
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08461
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
17
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,228.57
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 713.84M
$ 727.09K
18
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9987
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.18%
$ 493.82M
$ 5.59K
19
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 64,485
+0.53%
+0.01%
+1.56%
$ 480.04M
$ 699.68K
20
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 469.00M
$ 23.64M
21
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2415
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
22
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,161.56
+0.33%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 359.72M
$ 8.58M
23
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 59.11
-0.37%
0.00%
+4.94%
$ 341.49M
$ 51.60M
24
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,806
+1.04%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 291.57M
$ 1.97M
25
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.26
+0.05%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 272.02M
$ 297.97K
26
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.787
+0.43%
+1.21%
-5.10%
$ 270.07M
$ 331.72K
27
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3042
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
28
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.358
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
29
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999765
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 215.99M
$ 10.17M
30
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
31
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.08271
-0.36%
-1.96%
-8.06%
$ 176.92M
$ 802.22K
32
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.40M
$ 3.20M
33
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 1,893.56
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.02%
$ 117.47M
$ 129.36K
34
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08297
-0.04%
-0.10%
-0.46%
$ 116.96M
$ 1.01M
35
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 112.61M
$ 3.17M
36
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1466
-0.27%
+1.82%
+7.16%
$ 95.97M
$ 376.08K
37
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
38
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09277
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
39
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,936.9
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
40
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1938
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
41
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006087
+0.07%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 60.71M
$ 127.63M
42
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003383
+2.43%
+7.33%
+2.15%
$ 58.40M
$ 5.51M
43
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997557
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 52.99M
$ 1.72M
44
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 0.999302
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.25%
$ 49.97M
$ 27.44K
45
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 2.743
+0.41%
+2.36%
+2.32%
$ 45.19M
$ 20.53K
46
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03598
-0.39%
+0.28%
-1.45%
$ 42.12M
$ 21.63M
47
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
48
Midas Fasanara Global Open
Midas Fasanara Global Open
MGLO
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 40.28M
--
49
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 13.11
+0.69%
+0.01%
-2.67%
$ 36.74M
$ 41.60M
50
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003245
-0.34%
-2.82%
-5.06%
$ 36.18M
$ 16.76M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Optimism Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Optimism Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 164 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $128.26B.
What is the best-performing Optimism Ecosystem token right now?
Among Optimism Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PRL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.28% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Optimism Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 164 Optimism Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Optimism Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Optimism Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Optimism Ecosystem tokens is approximately $128.26B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Optimism Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.