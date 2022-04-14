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Top Ondo Tokenized Assets Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Ondo Tokenized Assets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 72.05
-0.36%
-2.88%
+4.05%
$ 102.07M
$ 1.37K
2
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1944
0.00%
-2.56%
-10.33%
$ 100.09M
$ 481.42K
3
$ 939
-1.82%
-7.82%
+3.12%
$ 70.87M
$ 79.25
4
$ 778.92
+0.07%
-1.00%
-0.37%
$ 70.15M
$ 73.45
5
$ 219.76
-0.89%
-3.29%
-1.96%
$ 52.71M
$ 256.30
6
$ 774.38
-0.02%
-0.81%
-0.35%
$ 42.92M
$ 83.18
7
$ 720.27
-0.36%
-2.04%
-0.64%
$ 36.34M
$ 79.68
8
$ 28.15
-0.63%
+0.21%
-4.53%
$ 27.47M
$ 2.18K
9
$ 57.71
-0.39%
-2.46%
-1.56%
$ 26.50M
$ 1.77K
10
$ 213.37
-1.94%
-9.11%
-2.25%
$ 25.84M
$ 265.84
11
$ 344.15
+0.21%
-0.60%
+0.01%
$ 23.84M
$ 182.32
12
$ 337.52
-0.55%
-0.74%
+3.80%
$ 21.25M
$ 210.51
13
$ 84.97
+0.14%
-0.38%
-1.11%
$ 18.80M
$ 682.42
14
$ 102.6
-0.43%
-0.88%
-0.62%
$ 17.48M
$ 571.53
15
$ 86.76
-0.84%
+1.40%
-1.91%
$ 14.77M
$ 675.53
16
$ 100.9
+0.05%
-0.17%
-0.06%
$ 14.29M
$ 574.00
17
$ 484.24
-0.11%
-0.76%
-2.47%
$ 14.16M
$ 126.08
18
$ 312.25
+0.89%
+1.54%
+2.44%
$ 13.75M
$ 196.53
19
$ 82.01
+0.02%
-0.59%
-0.65%
$ 13.15M
$ 687.74
20
$ 17.96
-0.93%
-1.53%
+1.69%
$ 13.08M
$ 2.89K
21
$ 170.04
-0.11%
-0.93%
-0.28%
$ 12.79M
$ 338.62
22
$ 95.75
-1.77%
-8.22%
-4.07%
$ 12.13M
$ 732.86
23
$ 110.02
-0.34%
-0.97%
-0.79%
$ 11.52M
$ 521.49
24
$ 111.3
+0.11%
-0.11%
+0.12%
$ 11.15M
$ 514.47
25
$ 417.28
-0.90%
-4.49%
-3.69%
$ 10.23M
$ 128.04
26
$ 478.05
-1.76%
-6.96%
-1.64%
$ 9.90M
$ 116.48
27
$ 81.13
-0.60%
-2.75%
-1.05%
$ 9.86M
$ 686.11
28
$ 95.21
-1.58%
-2.49%
-0.25%
$ 9.76M
$ 682.90
29
$ 493.77
-0.20%
-1.81%
-1.03%
$ 9.39M
$ 113.26
30
$ 66.38
-0.27%
-2.84%
-0.68%
$ 7.48M
$ 840.68
31
$ 260.57
+0.14%
-0.62%
-3.40%
$ 7.11M
$ 270.44
32
$ 249.28
-1.22%
-9.35%
-5.39%
$ 7.10M
$ 214.76
33
$ 72.56
-0.92%
-6.41%
-2.62%
$ 6.76M
$ 785.38
34
$ 1,624.49
-1.73%
-7.46%
+20.81%
$ 6.40M
$ 65.43
35
$ 147.75
-1.15%
-1.90%
-0.38%
$ 6.37M
$ 401.24
36
$ 554.11
-0.95%
-4.59%
-6.18%
$ 6.31M
$ 108.48
37
$ 380.25
-1.52%
-4.38%
-9.91%
$ 6.29M
$ 137.89
38
$ 144.52
-0.37%
-2.26%
-3.62%
$ 5.84M
$ 433.61
39
$ 227.94
-0.17%
-0.43%
+0.18%
$ 5.64M
$ 235.76
40
$ 141.74
-1.38%
-5.32%
+0.33%
$ 5.50M
$ 1.98K
41
$ 1,219.18
+0.65%
+1.49%
-0.56%
$ 5.30M
$ 51.13
42
$ 98.46
+0.15%
-0.24%
-0.37%
$ 4.79M
$ 590.37
43
$ 619.36
+0.73%
+1.30%
+1.57%
$ 4.74M
$ 96.52
44
$ 60.13
-0.83%
+2.01%
+1.63%
$ 4.43M
$ 951.89
45
$ 92.65
-1.34%
-2.89%
-1.20%
$ 4.16M
$ 644.55
46
$ 90.72
+0.65%
+1.73%
+2.17%
$ 4.10M
$ 626.37
47
$ 171.86
+0.23%
-1.28%
+2.13%
$ 3.96M
$ 370.81
48
$ 303.12
-0.13%
-0.61%
+0.21%
$ 3.54M
$ 177.60
49
$ 1,791.99
-1.11%
-4.57%
-1.18%
$ 3.50M
$ 31.76
50
$ 159.2
-1.57%
-3.01%
-2.12%
$ 3.45M
$ 329.70

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens and why are they popular?
Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 226 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.04B.
What is the best-performing Ondo Tokenized Assets token right now?
Among Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens tracked on MEXC, SOXSON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 18.87% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 226 Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens include CRCLON, SOON, MUON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Ondo Tokenized Assets category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Ondo Tokenized Assets tokens is approximately $1.04B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Ondo Tokenized Assets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.