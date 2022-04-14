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Top On-chain Gaming Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the On-chain Gaming sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.0000201
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
2
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
+0.47%
+0.10%
-5.19%
$ 29.97M
$ 1.88B
3
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03695
-0.05%
+0.73%
+4.61%
$ 28.66M
$ 2.44M
4
QUEST
QUEST
$QUEST
$ 0.063333
+0.54%
+0.01%
-7.04%
$ 11.31M
$ 1.70K
5
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.005506
+0.35%
-4.19%
-1.29%
$ 2.19M
$ 13.06M
6
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
7
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00029415
+7.71%
+0.03%
-0.28%
$ 854.15K
$ 1.45K
8
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00091596
+0.34%
-0.00%
-12.60%
$ 766.05K
$ 2.28K
9
LORDS
LORDS
LORDS
$ 0.00190617
+0.19%
-0.03%
-13.03%
$ 418.07K
$ 153.19
10
Fishing Frenzy
Fishing Frenzy
FISH
$ 0.00123127
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 337.97K
$ 45.75
11
Deputy Dawgs
Deputy Dawgs
DDAWGS
$ 9.98423E-7
0.00%
+1.30%
-2.12%
$ 312.51K
--
12
VEE
VEE
VEE
$ 2.653E-5
+0.26%
-0.30%
-20.16%
$ 175.59K
--
13
Arrland RUM
Arrland RUM
RUM
$ 9.438E-5
+0.01%
+5.50%
+11.14%
$ 102.32K
--
14
Fishwar
Fishwar
FISHW
$ 3.99E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 48.22K
--
15
Fate Adventure
Fate Adventure
FA
$ 0.00420811
0.00%
--
-8.05%
$ 27.14K
$ 1.02
16
TriviAgent by Virtuals
TriviAgent by Virtuals
TRIVI
$ 2.313E-5
-0.30%
+1.70%
+6.69%
$ 21.88K
--
17
RICE AI
RICE AI
RICE
$ 0.003047
-0.06%
-3.66%
-11.56%
--
$ 20.13M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are On-chain Gaming tokens and why are they popular?
On-chain Gaming tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $267.91M.
What is the best-performing On-chain Gaming token right now?
Among On-chain Gaming tokens tracked on MEXC, RUM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many On-chain Gaming tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 On-chain Gaming tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular On-chain Gaming tokens include FLOKI, WIN, PLAY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the On-chain Gaming category?
The combined market capitalisation of all On-chain Gaming tokens is approximately $267.91M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the On-chain Gaming sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.