Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top NFTFi Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the NFTFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3671
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
2
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006073
+0.07%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 60.71M
$ 127.63M
3
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01318
0.00%
+0.69%
-1.93%
$ 37.30M
$ 4.77M
4
Fake World Assets
Fake World Assets
FWA
$ 0.0248039
-0.65%
-0.09%
-18.16%
$ 24.44M
$ 2.16M
5
Public Masterpiece
Public Masterpiece
PMT
$ 0.10107
+0.08%
-0.15%
-0.42%
$ 18.46M
$ 1.21M
6
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.002687
+0.07%
-3.92%
-3.64%
$ 11.47M
$ 21.53M
7
Eesee
Eesee
ESE
$ 0.011849
+0.44%
-0.79%
-0.53%
$ 11.14M
$ 6.08M
8
PunkStrategy
PunkStrategy
PNKSTR
$ 0.0065856
+0.34%
-0.00%
-4.09%
$ 5.97M
$ 13.25K
9
Unipeg
Unipeg
UPEG
$ 594.46
-2.35%
-0.09%
-13.14%
$ 5.95M
$ 188.46K
10
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000003006
+1.87%
+4.02%
-11.14%
$ 2.22M
$ 21.43B
11
Feisty Doge NFT
Feisty Doge NFT
NFD
$ 2.16E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
0.00%
$ 2.16M
--
12
ChimpStrategy
ChimpStrategy
CHMPSTR
$ 0.0024431
+0.41%
+0.02%
+5.04%
$ 2.04M
$ 5.16K
13
Harambe
Harambe
HARAMBE
$ 1.167E-5
0.00%
+0.50%
+0.34%
$ 1.17M
--
14
VibeStrategy
VibeStrategy
VIBESTR
$ 0.00138162
-0.35%
-0.02%
+3.84%
$ 1.00M
$ 3.08K
15
GOTM
GOTM
GOTM
$ 0.0010286
+0.33%
+0.02%
-2.05%
$ 790.36K
$ 428.56
16
rHYPURR
rHYPURR
RHYPURR
$ 2.47
0.00%
--
+6.93%
$ 756.94K
$ 23.91
17
X2Y2
X2Y2
X2Y2
$ 0.0007674
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 644.74K
$ 1.95
18
PudgyStrategy
PudgyStrategy
PUDGYSTR
$ 0.00058717
0.00%
--
-0.29%
$ 567.38K
$ 64.74
19
ApeStrategy
ApeStrategy
APESTR
$ 0.00076004
+0.11%
--
-4.06%
$ 549.42K
$ 2.72K
20
Anome
Anome
ANOME
$ 0.01691656
+0.10%
-0.02%
-3.88%
$ 507.50K
$ 299.60K
21
K9
K9
K9
$ 0.00029769
+0.30%
-0.16%
-54.27%
$ 334.30K
$ 6.67K
22
CheckStrategy
CheckStrategy
CHKSTR
$ 0.00027796
0.00%
--
-1.50%
$ 254.02K
$ 18.65
23
PainStrategy
PainStrategy
PAINSTR
$ 0.00026486
0.00%
--
-1.99%
$ 247.66K
$ 358.46
24
BirbStrategy
BirbStrategy
BIRBSTR
$ 0.00025064
+0.31%
--
-0.44%
$ 226.44K
$ 208.99
25
OtherdeedStrategy
OtherdeedStrategy
DEEDSTR
$ 0.00022618
0.00%
--
-6.06%
$ 208.07K
$ 13.65
26
Punk Auction
Punk Auction
PAST
$ 0.209625
+0.76%
+0.03%
+4.37%
$ 203.67K
$ 1.33
27
MeebitStrategy
MeebitStrategy
MEEBSTR
$ 0.00020549
+1.33%
--
+0.73%
$ 189.51K
$ 4.23
28
ToadzStrategy
ToadzStrategy
TOADSTR
$ 0.00018574
0.00%
--
+0.34%
$ 172.60K
$ 134.73
29
V1 Punk Strategic Reserve
V1 Punk Strategic Reserve
PUNKSR
$ 0.00028225
+0.01%
--
+0.29%
$ 172.44K
$ 34.50
30
DickStrategy
DickStrategy
DICKSTR
$ 0.00018391
0.00%
--
-0.38%
$ 165.75K
$ 317.51
31
GobStrategy
GobStrategy
GOBSTR
$ 0.00020733
0.00%
--
-0.92%
$ 159.35K
$ 222.79
32
RektStrategy
RektStrategy
REKTSTR
$ 0.00017603
0.00%
--
-1.31%
$ 159.13K
$ 79.23
33
SquiggleStrategy
SquiggleStrategy
SQUIGSTR
$ 0.00016934
0.00%
--
+0.67%
$ 157.93K
$ 455.02
34
Nakamigo
Nakamigo
MEEGSTR
$ 0.00017472
0.00%
--
-5.71%
$ 154.09K
$ 139.61
35
GLHFStrategy
GLHFStrategy
GLHFSTR
$ 0.00016326
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.90%
$ 150.20K
$ 449.81
36
Itheum
Itheum
ITHEUM
$ 0.00017263
+0.17%
+0.04%
+2.37%
$ 142.85K
$ 207.86
37
Bozo Benk
Bozo Benk
BOZO
$ 0.00017863
+0.36%
+0.03%
+2.26%
$ 142.60K
$ 95.23
38
NakamotoStrategy
NakamotoStrategy
NAKASTR
$ 0.00013502
+0.62%
--
-1.18%
$ 135.02K
$ 135.70
39
Hacash Diamond
Hacash Diamond
HACD
$ 4.6
-0.22%
+0.04%
-18.58%
$ 117.58K
$ 2.96K
40
BendDAO
BendDAO
BEND
$ 2.835E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
-0.21%
$ 116.81K
--
41
Strategy Punks
Strategy Punks
$STRPNK
$ 0.00010321
0.00%
0.00%
-10.45%
$ 103.21K
$ 1.39K
42
DeathSTR
DeathSTR
DEATHSTR
$ 0.00015156
0.00%
--
-10.26%
$ 87.33K
$ 522.61
43
Niftyx Protocol
Niftyx Protocol
SHROOM
$ 0.001919
0.00%
--
-0.19%
$ 82.66K
$ 1.37
44
Fwogs Strategy
Fwogs Strategy
FWOGSTR
$ 7.795E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-0.33%
$ 71.65K
--
45
Base Strategy
Base Strategy
BASTR
$ 6.98482E-7
-0.52%
+0.80%
-1.83%
$ 66.68K
--
46
Claynosaurz Strategy
Claynosaurz Strategy
CNZSTRAT
$ 0.00010007
0.00%
--
-15.77%
$ 54.63K
$ 63.58
47
Madlads Strategy
Madlads Strategy
MLSTRAT
$ 4.839E-5
-0.17%
+1.00%
-9.57%
$ 44.16K
--
48
HypurrStrategy
HypurrStrategy
HYPSTR
$ 4.277E-5
-0.02%
-3.50%
+2.35%
$ 38.09K
--
49
Awoo
Awoo
AWOO
$ 7.439E-5
+0.59%
-2.60%
-5.39%
$ 37.57K
--
50
Bodoggos Strategy
Bodoggos Strategy
BDGSTRAT
$ 2.843E-5
0.00%
+5.00%
0.00%
$ 27.13K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are NFTFi tokens and why are they popular?
NFTFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 53 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $284.02M.
What is the best-performing NFTFi token right now?
Among NFTFi tokens tracked on MEXC, BDGSTRAT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many NFTFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 53 NFTFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular NFTFi tokens include BP, DOG, BLUR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the NFTFi category?
The combined market capitalisation of all NFTFi tokens is approximately $284.02M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFTFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.