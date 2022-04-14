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Top NFT Marketplace Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the NFT Marketplace sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01318
0.00%
+0.69%
-1.93%
$ 37.30M
$ 4.77M
2
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.0584
+0.34%
-3.12%
-6.36%
$ 31.63M
$ 1.35M
3
Tensor
Tensor
TNSR
$ 0.03112
-0.16%
-2.46%
-3.70%
$ 15.09M
$ 1.88M
4
ThetaDrop
ThetaDrop
TDROP
$ 0.0003384
-0.34%
-0.05%
-10.43%
$ 3.74M
$ 25.77K
5
NFTX
NFTX
NFTX
$ 9.34
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.58M
$ 27.88
6
Altura
Altura
ALU
$ 0.002631
+0.73%
-0.87%
-2.67%
$ 2.60M
$ 17.93M
7
ROACORE
ROACORE
ROA
$ 0.00326694
-0.05%
0.00%
-1.06%
$ 2.56M
$ 13.82K
8
RARI
RARI
RARI
$ 0.078164
+0.01%
+0.01%
-5.98%
$ 1.92M
$ 63.13K
9
Rebel Cars
Rebel Cars
RC
$ 0.007019
0.00%
+0.07%
+23.14%
$ 1.45M
$ 43.02K
10
LooksCoin
LooksCoin
LOOK
$ 0.00733867
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 1.43M
$ 9.66K
11
XOXNO
XOXNO
XOXNO
$ 0.01229419
+0.08%
+0.08%
-6.42%
$ 886.25K
$ 704.92
12
sudoswap
sudoswap
SUDO
$ 0.02842121
0.00%
--
-2.03%
$ 721.89K
$ 19.02
13
Artrade
Artrade
ATR
$ 0.0005265
+0.06%
+10.61%
+7.66%
$ 666.09K
$ 57.54M
14
X2Y2
X2Y2
X2Y2
$ 0.0007674
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 644.74K
$ 1.95
15
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00033064
+0.43%
+0.04%
-27.06%
$ 321.83K
$ 76.29K
16
Basilisk
Basilisk
BSX
$ 1.066E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 251.24K
--
17
Nafter
Nafter
NAFT
$ 0.00028027
+0.18%
+0.01%
-4.72%
$ 207.11K
$ 637.95
18
LooksRare
LooksRare
LOOKS
$ 0.00016829
+50.15%
-0.00%
+17.22%
$ 167.11K
$ 110.47
19
Gameswap
Gameswap
GSWAP
$ 0.01451442
0.00%
--
+0.66%
$ 160.14K
$ 18.34
20
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00036673
+0.28%
+0.02%
+0.14%
$ 149.36K
$ 463.78
21
BabyUnicorn
BabyUnicorn
BABYU
$ 8.992E-5
-0.18%
-18.80%
+27.78%
$ 89.90K
--
22
HoodMarket
HoodMarket
HM
$ 8.757E-5
-4.25%
+22.00%
+20.92%
$ 87.53K
--
23
Virtua
Virtua
TVK
$ 0.00040253
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.98K
$ 313.54
24
UpOnly
UpOnly
UPO
$ 0.00017311
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 27.70K
$ 2.69
25
fxhash
fxhash
FXH
$ 3.664E-5
-0.11%
-27.10%
+2.75%
$ 18.93K
--
26
WATCHDOGS
WATCHDOGS
WATCH
$ 1.368E-5
0.00%
-3.00%
0.00%
$ 13.68K
--
27
Dagora
Dagora
DADA
$ 0.00014142
0.00%
--
-23.96%
$ 13.25K
$ 42.43
28
Collect on Fanable
Collect on Fanable
COLLECT
$ 0.05627
-0.07%
+2.02%
+5.90%
--
$ 1.09M
29
Divo
Divo
DVO
$ 0.0047829
+0.15%
-0.37%
+0.35%
--
$ 8.29M
30
Nodewaves
Nodewaves
NWS
$ 0.000010952
+0.01%
+30.51%
+33.77%
--
$ 60.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are NFT Marketplace tokens and why are they popular?
NFT Marketplace tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 30 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $105.76M.
What is the best-performing NFT Marketplace token right now?
Among NFT Marketplace tokens tracked on MEXC, NWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 30.51% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many NFT Marketplace tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 30 NFT Marketplace tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular NFT Marketplace tokens include BLUR, ME, TNSR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the NFT Marketplace category?
The combined market capitalisation of all NFT Marketplace tokens is approximately $105.76M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT Marketplace sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.