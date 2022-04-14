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Top Neobank Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Crypto neobanks are digital-only financial platforms that bridge decentralised assets with traditional banking services. They typically offer crypto-linked debit cards, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways, and high-yield accounts without physical branch networks. Tokens in this sector are used to unlock premium banking features, reduce transaction fees, and reward platform users.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4366
-0.55%
-1.86%
+0.60%
$ 1.44B
$ 256.69K
2
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4899
+1.27%
-0.56%
+30.82%
$ 434.70M
$ 4.93M
3
Plasma
Plasma
XPL
$ 0.07636
+0.07%
-0.56%
+1.21%
$ 137.27M
$ 86.61M
4
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001416
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
5
ClawBank
ClawBank
$CLAWBANK
$ 8.98E-6
+1.81%
-4.70%
+9.91%
$ 897.89K
--
6
VPay
VPay
VPAY
$ 0.00040032
+0.08%
-0.00%
-9.21%
$ 400.83K
$ 225.06
7
THORWallet
THORWallet
TITN
$ 0.00689397
+0.03%
-0.01%
-6.74%
$ 292.99K
$ 56.16K
8
E Money Network
E Money Network
EMYC
$ 0.00015706
+7.13%
-0.85%
-81.26%
$ 39.97K
$ 5.16K
9
Blindfold Finance
Blindfold Finance
BLIND
$ 1.571E-5
0.00%
+2.60%
+0.64%
$ 15.69K
--
10
Unitas
Unitas
UP
$ 0.3278
+0.98%
-20.55%
-13.08%
--
$ 167.81K
11
TRIA
TRIA
TRIA
$ 0.00849
+0.83%
+1.31%
+2.65%
--
$ 1.32M
12
Avici
Avici
AVICI
$ 0.44
+1.50%
-0.43%
-3.92%
--
$ 148.61K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Neobank cryptocurrencies in the digital finance sector?
Neobank cryptocurrencies represent digital-only financial platforms that integrate blockchain networks with traditional banking services, offering features like crypto-linked debit cards and fiat-to-crypto payment gateways.
How do Neobank tokens provide utility to platform users?
Neobank tokens provide utility by unlocking premium digital banking features, reducing cross-border transaction fees, and offering higher yield rates on savings accounts within the specific Neobank ecosystem.
Are crypto Neobanks regulated like traditional commercial banks?
Regulatory compliance varies significantly. Some crypto Neobanks operate with formal banking licences in specific jurisdictions, while other crypto Neobanks rely on third-party banking partners to process fiat currency transactions.
What is the main advantage of using a blockchain-based Neobank?
The main advantage of a blockchain-based Neobank is the ability to seamlessly spend cryptocurrency holdings in the real world using debit cards, without needing to manually withdraw funds to a traditional bank account.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Neobank sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.