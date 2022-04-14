Crypto neobanks are digital-only financial platforms that bridge decentralised assets with traditional banking services. They typically offer crypto-linked debit cards, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways, and high-yield accounts without physical branch networks. Tokens in this sector are used to unlock premium banking features, reduce transaction fees, and reward platform users.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Neobank sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.