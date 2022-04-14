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Top Murad Picks Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Murad Picks sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3198
+0.63%
+0.09%
+0.95%
$ 298.20M
$ 197.10K
2
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.04142
-0.02%
-1.13%
-1.67%
$ 40.44M
$ 1.58M
3
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000009532
+0.23%
-2.11%
-5.72%
$ 37.02M
$ 673.37B
4
GIGACHAD
GIGACHAD
GIGA
$ 0.001778
-1.32%
-4.08%
-3.30%
$ 16.63M
$ 36.34M
5
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00001855
0.00%
-3.13%
-3.49%
$ 6.27M
$ 33.93M
6
American Coin
American Coin
USA
$ 1.4054E-7
+0.28%
+1.70%
-0.66%
$ 1.63M
--
7
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
$ 0.00138249
+0.12%
-0.08%
-8.19%
$ 1.38M
$ 32.92K
8
LOCK IN
LOCK IN
LOCKIN
$ 0.00111985
+0.75%
+0.15%
+23.93%
$ 1.11M
$ 405.62K
9
mini
mini
MINI
$ 0.00082697
0.00%
+0.01%
-1.37%
$ 724.23K
$ 118.93K
10
Skibidi Toilet
Skibidi Toilet
SKBDI
$ 0.00470526
+0.78%
+0.02%
-3.02%
$ 352.51K
$ 634.87

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Murad Picks tokens and why are they popular?
Murad Picks tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $403.76M.
What is the best-performing Murad Picks token right now?
Among Murad Picks tokens tracked on MEXC, USA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Murad Picks tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Murad Picks tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Murad Picks tokens include SPX, POPCAT, MOG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Murad Picks category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Murad Picks tokens is approximately $403.76M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Murad Picks sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.