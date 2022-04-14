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Top MultiversX Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the MultiversX Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.3
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
2
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.725
-0.58%
-1.08%
+2.62%
$ 82.53M
$ 24.56K
3
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2884
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
4
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007156
+0.03%
-2.48%
-2.98%
$ 10.57M
$ 180.12M
5
SuperRare
SuperRare
RARE
$ 0.01203
+0.08%
-0.58%
-9.41%
$ 9.93M
$ 6.09M
6
Wrapped EGLD
Wrapped EGLD
WEGLD
$ 2.76
0.00%
+0.03%
+2.60%
$ 5.97M
$ 1.91K
7
ZoidPay
ZoidPay
ZPAY
$ 0.00555453
+0.01%
+0.17%
+31.40%
$ 3.42M
$ 11.00K
8
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0016776
-0.47%
-1.35%
-0.44%
$ 1.92M
$ 13.20M
9
Hatom
Hatom
HTM
$ 0.01603783
+0.01%
+0.02%
+3.36%
$ 1.30M
$ 589.40
10
xExchange
xExchange
MEX
$ 2.5555E-7
+0.24%
+3.00%
+3.87%
$ 1.04M
--
11
XOXNO Staked EGLD
XOXNO Staked EGLD
XEGLD
$ 3.1
0.00%
+0.03%
+4.03%
$ 991.49K
$ 988.99
12
XOXNO
XOXNO
XOXNO
$ 0.01229419
+0.08%
+0.08%
-6.42%
$ 886.25K
$ 704.92
13
Emorya Finance
Emorya Finance
EMR
$ 0.00019162
+0.01%
+0.01%
+44.08%
$ 181.63K
$ 179.24
14
Itheum
Itheum
ITHEUM
$ 0.00017263
+0.17%
+0.04%
+2.37%
$ 142.85K
$ 207.86
15
holoride
holoride
RIDE
$ 0.00013431
+0.19%
+0.03%
+2.42%
$ 118.18K
$ 0.88
16
AshSwap
AshSwap
ASH
$ 0.00024418
+0.21%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 108.14K
$ 85.90
17
Pepe on Doge
Pepe on Doge
PODGE
$ 6.493E-5
0.00%
+0.90%
+0.64%
$ 64.92K
--
18
DoctorX
DoctorX
DRX
$ 1.58362E-7
+0.77%
+0.70%
+0.63%
$ 32.17K
--
19
KWAK
KWAK
KWAK
$ 3.104E-5
-0.03%
+2.20%
+2.41%
$ 31.05K
--
20
Proteo DeFi
Proteo DeFi
PROTEO
$ 0.00229894
+0.01%
+0.02%
+1.66%
$ 23.27K
$ 52.69
21
PADAWAN
PADAWAN
PADAWAN
$ 0.00168079
+0.12%
+0.02%
+9.73%
$ 16.77K
$ 29.23
22
HodlerRewards
HodlerRewards
REWARD
$ 7.471E-5
0.00%
+0.50%
0.00%
$ 11.11K
--
23
BOBER
BOBER
BOBER
$ 0.0000502
-0.59%
+0.60%
+11.31%
--
$ 137.16M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are MultiversX Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
MultiversX Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.20B.
What is the best-performing MultiversX Ecosystem token right now?
Among MultiversX Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MEX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many MultiversX Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 MultiversX Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular MultiversX Ecosystem tokens include HYPE, EGLD, CYBER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the MultiversX Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all MultiversX Ecosystem tokens is approximately $15.20B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the MultiversX Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.