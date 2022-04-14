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Top Move To Earn Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Move To Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00596524
+0.54%
-0.03%
-9.81%
$ 18.55M
$ 3.03M
2
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00861654
-0.04%
+0.00%
-0.59%
$ 6.99M
$ 61.09K
3
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.0003287
+0.23%
-0.01%
-6.75%
$ 4.40M
$ 560.79K
4
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064475
+45.19%
+13.39%
+272.58%
$ 2.95M
$ 25.41K
5
MediTechX
MediTechX
MTX
$ 0.051516
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.39M
$ 106.29K
6
Moonwalk Fitness
Moonwalk Fitness
MF
$ 0.0068213
-0.60%
-0.01%
-5.07%
$ 1.29M
$ 40.73K
7
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
GST-SOL
$ 0.00091503
+0.09%
-0.00%
-6.66%
$ 1.05M
$ 17.77K
8
Galvan
Galvan
IZE
$ 7.295E-5
0.00%
+22.00%
0.00%
$ 902.74K
--
9
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0.00112759
-2.43%
+0.00%
+0.15%
$ 462.42K
$ 354.81
10
dotmoovs
dotmoovs
MOOV
$ 0.00023102
+0.01%
-0.00%
-2.02%
$ 231.02K
$ 1.97K
11
Walken
Walken
WLKN
$ 0.00013477
-0.01%
-0.00%
-1.06%
$ 220.69K
$ 499.95
12
Emorya Finance
Emorya Finance
EMR
$ 0.00019162
+0.01%
+0.01%
+44.08%
$ 181.63K
$ 179.24
13
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00132589
+0.11%
+0.07%
+6.15%
$ 127.89K
$ 332.64
14
Runwago
Runwago
RUNWAGO
$ 0.00205399
+0.72%
-0.00%
-6.40%
$ 105.44K
$ 428.00
15
Athledium
Athledium
AEM
$ 0.01977369
-0.25%
+0.11%
+28.69%
$ 59.34K
$ 1.28M
16
MixMarvel
MixMarvel
MIX
$ 1.56E-6
0.00%
+6.40%
+6.85%
$ 15.56K
--
17
Force
Force
FRC
$ 0.0002156
0.00%
-0.23%
-0.51%
--
$ 26.22M
18
FIT
FIT
FIT
$ 0.0000482
+0.06%
-0.02%
-0.15%
--
$ 128.38M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Move To Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Move To Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $38.93M.
What is the best-performing Move To Earn token right now?
Among Move To Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, IZE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 22.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Move To Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Move To Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Move To Earn tokens include GMT, GRND, SWEAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Move To Earn category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Move To Earn tokens is approximately $38.93M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Move To Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.