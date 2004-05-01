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Top Morpho Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Morpho Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1765
-0.08%
+2.88%
+10.03%
$ 1.10B
$ 95.31K
2
Steakhouse USDC V2
Steakhouse USDC V2
STEAKUSDC
$ 1.034
+0.58%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 92.08M
--
3
Steakhouse USDC Morpho Vault
Steakhouse USDC Morpho Vault
STEAKUSDC
$ 1.14
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.88%
$ 75.12M
--
4
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
GTUSDCP
$ 1.033
+0.19%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 72.77M
--
5
Steakhouse USDT V2
Steakhouse USDT V2
STEAKUSDT
$ 1.028
+0.59%
+0.01%
+0.69%
$ 61.21M
--
6
Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault
Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault
GTUSDC
$ 1.13
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 28.14M
--
7
Steakhouse ETH Morpho Vault
Steakhouse ETH Morpho Vault
STEAKETH
$ 2,006.27
+0.91%
+0.01%
+1.31%
$ 23.48M
--
8
Steakhouse WETH V2
Steakhouse WETH V2
STEAKETH
$ 1,936.88
+0.91%
+0.01%
+1.31%
$ 16.72M
--
9
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
GTWETHP
$ 1,932.33
+0.45%
+0.00%
+0.70%
$ 8.96M
--
10
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
GTUSDTP
$ 1.022
+0.29%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 4.14M
--
11
MEV Capital wETH
MEV Capital wETH
MCWETH
$ 2,050.55
+0.32%
+0.00%
+0.55%
$ 3.54M
--
12
MEV Capital Usual Boosted USDC Morpho Vault
MEV Capital Usual Boosted USDC Morpho Vault
USUALUSDC+
$ 1.12
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.52M
--
13
Gauntlet USDT Balanced
Gauntlet USDT Balanced
GTUSDTB
$ 1.027
+0.29%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 1.69M
--
14
Gauntlet USD Alpha
Gauntlet USD Alpha
GTUSDA
$ 1.079
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 1.62M
--
15
Steakhouse PYUSD V2
Steakhouse PYUSD V2
STEAKPYUSD
$ 1.04
+0.19%
+0.00%
+0.48%
$ 300.99K
--
16
Gauntlet WETH Balanced
Gauntlet WETH Balanced
GTWETHB
$ 1,960.86
+0.45%
+0.00%
+0.74%
$ 194.90K
--
17
jvhhVault
jvhhVault
JVHHUSDC
$ 1.025
+0.69%
+0.01%
+0.69%
$ 119.92K
--
18
Coinshift USDL Morpho Vault
Coinshift USDL Morpho Vault
CSUSDL
$ 0.969739
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 72.60K
--
19
Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault
Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault
RE7WBTC
$ 66,068
+1.01%
+0.02%
+2.00%
$ 65.30K
--
20
Steakhouse PYUSD Morpho Vault
Steakhouse PYUSD Morpho Vault
STEAKPYUSD
$ 1.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+0.27%
$ 58.78K
--
21
Morpho eUSD
Morpho eUSD
MEUSD
$ 1.042
+0.68%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 46.99K
--
22
Coinshift USDC
Coinshift USDC
CSUSDC
$ 1.079
+0.28%
0.00%
+0.28%
$ 45.73K
--
23
Re7 USDT Morpho Vault
Re7 USDT Morpho Vault
RE7USDT
$ 1.026
+0.79%
+0.02%
+1.79%
$ 19.93K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Morpho Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Morpho Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.49B.
What is the best-performing Morpho Ecosystem token right now?
Among Morpho Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MORPHO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.88% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Morpho Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 Morpho Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Morpho Ecosystem tokens include MORPHO, STEAKUSDC, STEAKUSDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Morpho Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Morpho Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.49B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Morpho Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.