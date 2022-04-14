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Top Morph L2 Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Morph L2 Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
3
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99989
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.90M
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
7
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.67
+0.14%
+0.04%
+0.90%
$ 1.16B
$ 41.90K
8
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08458
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
9
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.6288
+0.14%
+0.05%
-0.10%
$ 149.81M
$ 726.50K
10
Aussie Dollar Token
Aussie Dollar Token
AUDX
$ 0.710686
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.43%
$ 2.24M
$ 3.91K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $94.69B.
What is the best-performing Morph L2 Ecosystem token right now?
Among Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ENA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens include USDC, USDE, USD1. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Morph L2 Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Morph L2 Ecosystem tokens is approximately $94.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Morph L2 Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.