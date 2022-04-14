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Top Monad Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Monad Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,355.42
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 8.79B
$ 4.63M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,718.33
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
4
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,325
+0.38%
+0.01%
+1.42%
$ 6.29B
$ 261.17M
5
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.514
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
6
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
7
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99989
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.90M
8
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
9
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
10
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
11
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.05B
$ 7.90M
12
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 872.57M
--
13
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 700.94M
--
14
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998521
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 697.97M
$ 1.75M
15
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
16
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02108
0.00%
+4.88%
-3.23%
$ 251.52M
$ 8.34M
17
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.359
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
18
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999328
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 210.30M
$ 3.99M
19
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1239
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
20
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
21
Saturn Dollar
Saturn Dollar
USDAT
$ 0.999046
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 94.31M
$ 6.65M
22
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
23
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 60.90M
$ 53.79K
24
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.207
-0.47%
+0.10%
+6.80%
$ 59.96M
$ 311.55K
25
Midas mHYPER
Midas mHYPER
MHYPER
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 38.80M
--
26
Midas Hyperithm BTC
Midas Hyperithm BTC
MHYPERBTC
$ 65,919
+0.33%
+0.01%
+1.38%
$ 36.66M
--
27
eBTC
eBTC
EBTC
$ 64,358
+0.48%
+0.01%
+1.42%
$ 35.67M
$ 9.35K
28
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0.999239
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 26.12M
$ 2.07M
29
earnAUSD
earnAUSD
EARNAUSD
$ 1.01
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.27M
$ 181.20
30
ShMonad
ShMonad
SHMON
$ 0.03415719
+0.11%
+0.05%
-2.78%
$ 8.12M
$ 179.48
31
LeverUp
LeverUp
LV
$ 0.054446
-0.51%
+0.05%
-3.09%
$ 4.90M
$ 644.75
32
Mu Digital AZND
Mu Digital AZND
AZND
$ 0.178421
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.91M
$ 1.21K
33
Midas mEDGE
Midas mEDGE
MEDGE
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.25M
--
34
Wrapped Neverland USDT0
Wrapped Neverland USDT0
WNUSDT0
$ 0.993332
0.00%
0.00%
-0.06%
$ 2.05M
$ 484.18K
35
Magma Staked Monad
Magma Staked Monad
GMON
$ 0.0230491
-0.17%
+0.05%
-3.27%
$ 1.63M
$ 2.09K
36
LeverUp MON
LeverUp MON
LVMON
$ 0.02111443
-0.65%
+0.04%
-3.42%
$ 1.61M
$ 19.04K
37
Chog
Chog
CHOG
$ 0.00149863
-0.90%
+0.09%
-41.02%
$ 1.49M
$ 13.42K
38
LeverUp USD
LeverUp USD
LVUSD
$ 0.993607
-0.50%
-0.00%
-0.60%
$ 1.39M
$ 1.16K
39
Mu Digital muBOND
Mu Digital muBOND
MUBOND
$ 0.996783
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 924.16K
$ 7.74K
40
Wrapped Neverland AUSD
Wrapped Neverland AUSD
WNAUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 629.01K
$ 537.96K
41
Wrapped Neverland USDC
Wrapped Neverland USDC
WNUSDC
$ 1.02
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.29%
$ 608.74K
$ 184.73
42
aPriori Monad LST
aPriori Monad LST
APRMON
$ 0.02287933
-0.12%
+0.05%
-3.37%
$ 576.79K
$ 18.50K
43
HOLD
HOLD
EARN
$ 0.001367
+0.24%
0.00%
-20.27%
$ 574.79K
$ 157.15
44
emonad
emonad
EMO
$ 0.00040504
-0.03%
+0.12%
-13.26%
$ 405.04K
$ 1.27K
45
Mu Digital Locked AZND
Mu Digital Locked AZND
LOAZND
$ 1.45
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 257.58K
$ 54.55
46
Etherfuse TESOURO
Etherfuse TESOURO
TESOURO
$ 0.239527
+0.12%
+0.00%
-0.69%
$ 200.38K
$ 327.24
47
Newrails Euro
Newrails Euro
EURW
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 188.66K
$ 2.94M
48
Etherfuse GILTS
Etherfuse GILTS
GILTS
$ 1.42
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 177.64K
$ 215.29
49
Long
Long
LONG
$ 2.19756E-7
-0.11%
-4.50%
-2.57%
$ 172.90K
--
50
zkSwap Finance
zkSwap Finance
ZF
$ 0.00027128
+2.96%
-0.20%
-19.09%
$ 170.14K
$ 25.56K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Monad Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Monad Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 67 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $126.52B.
What is the best-performing Monad Ecosystem token right now?
Among Monad Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SHRAMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 19.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Monad Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 67 Monad Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Monad Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WSTETH, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Monad Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Monad Ecosystem tokens is approximately $126.52B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Monad Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.