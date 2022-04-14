Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Modular Blockchain Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Modular Blockchain sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3017
+0.07%
0.00%
-2.46%
$ 277.08M
$ 687.71K
2
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006031
+0.12%
-3.44%
-3.44%
$ 24.13M
$ 9.83M
3
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02422396
+0.31%
-0.00%
-3.25%
$ 22.61M
$ 3.03M
4
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003275
-0.03%
-3.63%
-5.50%
$ 20.22M
$ 18.61M
5
CHR
CHR
CHR
$ 0.01301
-0.15%
-2.26%
-4.56%
$ 12.65M
$ 4.17M
6
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0.01435
+0.42%
-1.84%
+0.07%
$ 7.82M
$ 3.85M
7
AVAIL
AVAIL
AVAIL
$ 0.001755
+0.06%
-0.84%
-20.76%
$ 6.84M
$ 30.28M
8
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0.006427
+0.79%
-2.26%
+37.33%
$ 6.52M
$ 77.98M
9
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.01326
+0.08%
-0.75%
-5.07%
$ 5.37M
$ 6.10M
10
Lava Network
Lava Network
LAVA
$ 0.01778
-0.28%
+0.62%
+3.86%
$ 4.69M
$ 3.04M
11
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1929
-0.15%
+0.68%
-7.32%
$ 4.48M
$ 293.36K
12
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.00171
-1.61%
+1.95%
-12.89%
$ 1.58M
$ 33.03M
13
ENIMZ
ENIMZ
ENIMZ
$ 0.00991182
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.64%
$ 921.25K
$ 552.51
14
Gelato
Gelato
GEL
$ 0.00085237
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 240.67K
$ 6.80
15
GameSwift
GameSwift
GSWIFT
$ 0.00032952
+0.06%
+0.02%
-8.19%
$ 154.21K
$ 99.33
16
SEDA
SEDA
SEDA
$ 0.02047
-0.15%
+1.04%
-1.93%
--
$ 25.48M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Modular Blockchain tokens and why are they popular?
Modular Blockchain tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $395.32M.
What is the best-performing Modular Blockchain token right now?
Among Modular Blockchain tokens tracked on MEXC, SYS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.95% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Modular Blockchain tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Modular Blockchain tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Modular Blockchain tokens include TIA, MOVE, CTSI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Modular Blockchain category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Modular Blockchain tokens is approximately $395.32M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Modular Blockchain sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.