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Top Mode Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Mode Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,718.33
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.514
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
7
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
8
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08458
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
9
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
10
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 112.61M
$ 3.17M
12
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,065.46
+0.72%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 87.55M
$ 4.53K
13
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 1,993.85
-0.03%
-0.00%
-1.10%
$ 35.31M
$ 879.18
14
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 34.70M
$ 38.32K
15
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003346
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
16
Peapods Finance
Peapods Finance
PEAS
$ 1.89
0.00%
-0.01%
+8.00%
$ 18.82M
$ 6.54K
17
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 2,335.51
0.00%
--
+0.46%
$ 15.93M
$ 96.34
18
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.274004
-0.26%
-0.02%
-6.85%
$ 14.90M
$ 142.53K
19
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01916
-0.16%
-0.68%
-23.75%
$ 4.25M
$ 3.12M
20
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 1.09M
$ 30.42K
21
$ 0.001744
+0.06%
+0.35%
+0.93%
$ 1.05M
$ 33.51M
22
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999239
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 832.06K
$ 660.78K
23
Mode
Mode
MODE
$ 3.981E-5
+0.10%
-7.20%
-0.50%
$ 307.83K
--
24
Ice Open Network
Ice Open Network
ION
$ 0.000093
+2.22%
+5.75%
-8.91%
--
$ 53.87M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Mode Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Mode Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $100.46B.
What is the best-performing Mode Ecosystem token right now?
Among Mode Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ION has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Mode Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Mode Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Mode Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Mode Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Mode Ecosystem tokens is approximately $100.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mode Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.