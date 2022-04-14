Mobile mining projects enable users to mine or earn cryptocurrencies directly via smartphone applications without requiring energy-intensive hardware. These networks focus on mass accessibility by leveraging mobile processors or proof-of-engagement mechanisms. Tokens in this sector often emphasise rapid user growth, lightweight node infrastructure, and inclusive network participation.

Common criticisms of Mobile Mining tokens include the lack of clear utility for the mined tokens, heavily delayed mainnet launches, and the risk that the mobile applications primarily serve to monetise user data.

The primary goal of Mobile Mining projects is to achieve massive global adoption and create inclusive digital economies by drastically lowering the technological barrier to entry for everyday smartphone users.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mobile Mining sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.