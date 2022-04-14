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Top MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 469.00M
$ 23.64M
3
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 160.94M
$ 6.98M
4
Eurite
Eurite
EURI
$ 1.1585
0.00%
-0.14%
+0.28%
$ 57.49M
$ 6.19K
5
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 32.66M
$ 525.66K
6
StablR USD
StablR USD
USDR
$ 0.4203
0.00%
+0.26%
0.00%
$ 8.97M
$ 3.68K
7
StablR Euro
StablR Euro
EURR
$ 0.5462
0.00%
-6.04%
+2.55%
$ 6.46M
$ 261.83
8
Quantoz USDQ
Quantoz USDQ
USDQ
$ 0.998495
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.13%
$ 5.59M
$ 2.87M
9
Quantoz EURQ
Quantoz EURQ
EURQ
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
-3.51%
$ 5.09M
$ 3.74M
10
AllUnity EUR
AllUnity EUR
EURAU
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 497.37K
$ 10.76K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $75.61B.
What is the best-performing MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin token right now?
Among MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USDR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.26% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens include USDC, EURC, EURCV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin tokens is approximately $75.61B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.