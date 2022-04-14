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Top MEV Protection Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the MEV Protection sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 134.95
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
2
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1075
+0.19%
-3.32%
+3.26%
$ 62.36M
$ 955.67K
3
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.215756
+0.01%
+0.18%
-2.08%
$ 17.41M
$ 1.43K
4
HumidiFi
HumidiFi
WET
$ 0.06952
-0.80%
-2.03%
-4.30%
$ 15.96M
$ 922.20K
5
Hashflow
Hashflow
HFT
$ 0.00703
-0.91%
+6.76%
-17.46%
$ 5.89M
$ 13.61M
6
Shutter
Shutter
SHU
$ 0.0013129
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.41%
$ 496.95K
$ 9.64
7
Alchemist
Alchemist
MIST
$ 0.173674
+0.03%
--
+0.10%
$ 465.11K
$ 51.68
8
Semantic Layer
Semantic Layer
42
$ 0.00221548
+0.01%
-0.01%
-11.09%
$ 328.26K
$ 127.59
9
Manifold Finance
Manifold Finance
FOLD
$ 0.02030356
+0.39%
--
-23.80%
$ 40.60K
$ 15.77
10
Lode
Lode
LODE
$ 0.00076281
+0.59%
--
-1.97%
$ 33.51K
$ 8.81
11
Railgun
Railgun
RAIL
$ 1.4115
-0.01%
+0.47%
-2.48%
--
$ 40.66K
12
OpenEden
OpenEden
EDEN
$ 0.05303
-3.77%
-3.13%
+15.79%
--
$ 6.86M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are MEV Protection tokens and why are they popular?
MEV Protection tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $378.11M.
What is the best-performing MEV Protection token right now?
Among MEV Protection tokens tracked on MEXC, HFT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.76% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many MEV Protection tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 MEV Protection tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular MEV Protection tokens include GNO, COW, VRSC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the MEV Protection category?
The combined market capitalisation of all MEV Protection tokens is approximately $378.11M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the MEV Protection sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.