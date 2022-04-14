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Top Metis Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Metis Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,723.09
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.507
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
3
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,898.16
+0.12%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 4.58B
--
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0009
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
5
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
6
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08465
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
7
Metis
Metis
METIS
$ 2.278
-0.31%
-3.11%
-6.87%
$ 17.07M
$ 29.22K
8
Alchemix ETH
Alchemix ETH
ALETH
$ 1,850.2
-0.01%
-0.00%
-0.05%
$ 15.42M
$ 108.79K
9
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.971096
+0.06%
-0.00%
-1.62%
$ 11.52M
$ 4.11K
10
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0.944753
+0.01%
+0.00%
-0.20%
$ 9.80M
$ 52.24K
11
Hera Finance
Hera Finance
HERA
$ 1.19
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 5.53M
$ 936.93
12
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2917
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
13
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
14
Netswap
Netswap
NETT
$ 0.00908063
-0.45%
+0.00%
-1.18%
$ 876.20K
$ 395.11
15
XCAD Network
XCAD Network
XCAD
$ 0.00013671
+0.01%
+0.01%
-14.75%
$ 26.63K
$ 16.39
16
Wrapped Metis
Wrapped Metis
WMETIS
$ 2.26
-0.44%
-0.03%
-7.76%
$ 24.12K
$ 6.26K
17
ENKI Protocol
ENKI Protocol
ENKI
$ 0.144539
+0.34%
--
-5.56%
$ 21.70K
$ 35.57
18
Hercules Token
Hercules Token
TORCH
$ 0.00343258
+1.24%
-0.05%
-10.35%
$ 13.00K
$ 10.09

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Metis Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Metis Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $24.99B.
What is the best-performing Metis Ecosystem token right now?
Among Metis Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ANON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Metis Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Metis Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Metis Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, AWETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Metis Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Metis Ecosystem tokens is approximately $24.99B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Metis Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.