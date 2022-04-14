Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Metaverse Tokens by Market Capitalisation

The Metaverse sector consists of immersive, blockchain-based virtual worlds where users can interact, build, and monetise digital experiences. Cryptocurrencies in this category act as the primary medium of exchange for purchasing virtual land, avatars, and digital real estate. They provide the economic backbone for virtual reality environments and decentralised social platforms.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.271
-0.39%
-0.39%
+0.96%
$ 655.69M
$ 70.03K
2
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002005
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
3
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8404
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
4
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2567
-0.39%
-1.74%
-4.98%
$ 126.85M
$ 344.44K
5
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06347
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
6
$ 0.03893
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
7
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.0749
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
8
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0001858
+0.11%
-1.11%
-4.99%
$ 52.67M
$ 469.08M
9
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02343
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
10
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00293
0.00%
-3.04%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.69M
11
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.007199
+0.01%
-2.64%
-3.20%
$ 30.30M
$ 7.88M
12
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001464
+0.55%
-2.64%
-3.34%
$ 24.76M
$ 56.56M
13
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.914
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
14
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06225
-0.05%
-2.05%
-4.60%
$ 20.85M
$ 953.86K
15
Verse World
Verse World
VERSE
$ 0.01594711
+0.02%
+0.00%
-1.32%
$ 16.02M
$ 195.07K
16
Adshares
Adshares
ADS
$ 0.403651
+0.11%
+0.01%
+0.35%
$ 15.64M
$ 23.24K
17
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.01913
-0.36%
-3.43%
+0.05%
$ 14.58M
$ 2.84M
18
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13395
+0.07%
+3.41%
+15.84%
$ 13.51M
$ 1.01M
19
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04006
-0.32%
-2.04%
-0.45%
$ 13.41M
$ 1.79M
20
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0.001063
+0.48%
-1.60%
+0.48%
$ 9.56M
$ 5.65M
21
Decentrawood
Decentrawood
DEOD
$ 0.017242
-0.04%
-0.21%
-11.83%
$ 7.90M
$ 8.18M
22
SOPH
SOPH
SOPH
$ 0.003374
-0.41%
-5.92%
-8.08%
$ 6.73M
$ 32.04M
23
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.0129
+0.08%
-2.79%
-1.53%
$ 6.45M
$ 4.44M
24
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.004481
-0.84%
+0.02%
+1.63%
$ 5.65M
$ 1.13M
25
Radio Caca
Radio Caca
RACA
$ 0.00001344
+0.22%
-0.74%
-3.17%
$ 5.54M
$ 4.16B
26
Upland
Upland
SPARKLET
$ 0.02045
0.00%
0.00%
+0.25%
$ 5.34M
$ 364.91K
27
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0.00044805
+0.24%
-0.00%
-1.20%
$ 4.48M
$ 263.93
28
$ 0.01818
0.00%
-3.45%
-1.52%
$ 3.10M
$ 23.79K
29
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000122
-0.81%
+1.67%
0.00%
$ 3.03M
$ 8.56M
30
Africarare
Africarare
UBU
$ 0.00268016
+0.01%
+0.02%
+3.84%
$ 2.68M
$ 43.99
31
Star Atlas DAO
Star Atlas DAO
POLIS
$ 0.00902951
+1.14%
+0.02%
-5.34%
$ 2.65M
$ 15.89K
32
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.060696
+0.71%
-0.11%
+0.34%
$ 2.31M
$ 189.23
33
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04237375
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.57%
$ 2.23M
$ 11.91K
34
BRN Metaverse
BRN Metaverse
BRN
$ 0.07688
-5.22%
+4.46%
-0.56%
$ 2.18M
$ 908.51K
35
World of Dypians
World of Dypians
WOD
$ 0.00399
-0.49%
+0.25%
+3.06%
$ 2.13M
$ 8.73M
36
CEEK
CEEK
CEEK
$ 0.002568
+0.23%
-2.31%
-5.61%
$ 2.07M
$ 21.23M
37
Highstreet
Highstreet
HIGH
$ 0.02051
+1.13%
-2.52%
+1.89%
$ 1.98M
$ 2.78M
38
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.0017372
0.00%
--
-5.50%
$ 1.79M
$ 7.94
39
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.01787565
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.73%
$ 1.67M
$ 1.80K
40
PIXL
PIXL
PIXL
$ 0.00271717
+0.65%
+0.01%
+18.78%
$ 1.36M
$ 326.80
41
Atari
Atari
ATRI
$ 0.0001772
0.00%
0.00%
-2.68%
$ 1.33M
$ 63.68
42
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00280406
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 1.28M
$ 298.05
43
Neos Credits
Neos Credits
NCR
$ 0.02845399
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.67%
$ 1.16M
$ 266.81
44
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
45
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.1164E-7
-0.15%
-0.80%
+0.46%
$ 1.11M
--
46
Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol
HOOK
$ 0.00349863
-0.87%
-0.04%
-1.59%
$ 1.01M
$ 41.63K
47
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.02177
+0.10%
-12.68%
-66.30%
$ 948.07K
$ 4.11M
48
Reality Metaverse
Reality Metaverse
RMV
$ 0.00359
-2.26%
-2.26%
+9.15%
$ 864.63K
$ 32.65M
49
Districts
Districts
DSTRX
$ 0.00653509
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 804.13K
$ 42.19
50
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00091596
+0.34%
-0.00%
-12.60%
$ 766.05K
$ 2.28K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Metaverse cryptocurrencies?
Metaverse cryptocurrencies are the native digital currencies used within immersive, blockchain-based virtual worlds. Metaverse tokens enable users to purchase digital land, trade virtual goods, and participate in complex virtual economies.
How do Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) function within Metaverse platforms?
Within Metaverse platforms, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) serve as verifiable cryptographic proof of ownership for unique digital assets, such as virtual real estate parcels, custom avatars, and exclusive in-game wearables.
What drives the value of virtual real estate in the Metaverse sector?
The value of Metaverse virtual real estate is driven by digital land scarcity, location proximity to virtual landmarks, and the ability of virtual landowners to monetise the digital space through advertising or hosting events.
How do Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) govern Metaverse projects?
Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) govern Metaverse projects by allowing Metaverse token holders to vote directly on critical ecosystem decisions, such as virtual world software upgrades and community treasury allocations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Metaverse sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.