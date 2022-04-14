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Top MetaDAO Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the MetaDAO Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Solomon
Solomon
SOLO
$ 0.591254
0.00%
+0.00%
-5.34%
$ 6.75M
$ 12.05K
2
Umbra
Umbra
UMBRA
$ 0.202577
-0.01%
-0.00%
-10.20%
$ 2.80M
$ 9.99K
3
Omnipair
Omnipair
OMFG
$ 0.163746
+0.01%
-0.00%
-1.67%
$ 2.26M
$ 4.51K
4
Loyal
Loyal
LOYAL
$ 0.144277
0.00%
0.00%
-0.12%
$ 1.80M
$ 205.80
5
Laso Finance
Laso Finance
LASO
$ 0.127566
+0.01%
-0.00%
+5.17%
$ 1.65M
$ 273.03
6
Rip Cars
Rip Cars
CARS
$ 0.04826581
+0.01%
-0.07%
-11.99%
$ 622.62K
$ 14.78K
7
Paystream
Paystream
PAYS
$ 0.02936548
+0.01%
0.00%
-3.27%
$ 94.07K
$ 0.75
8
P2P
P2P
P2P
$ 0.0000326
-0.61%
-0.12%
-8.17%
--
$ 288.69M
9
Avici
Avici
AVICI
$ 0.4394
+1.50%
-0.43%
-3.92%
--
$ 148.61K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are MetaDAO Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
MetaDAO Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.98M.
What is the best-performing MetaDAO Launchpad token right now?
Among MetaDAO Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, SOLO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many MetaDAO Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 MetaDAO Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular MetaDAO Launchpad tokens include SOLO, UMBRA, OMFG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the MetaDAO Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all MetaDAO Launchpad tokens is approximately $15.98M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the MetaDAO Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.