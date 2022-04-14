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Top Masternodes Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Masternodes sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08172
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
2
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.08
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
3
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.03838
-0.47%
+0.92%
+5.43%
$ 38.24M
$ 1.90M
4
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0.03932
0.00%
-1.40%
-0.41%
$ 16.20M
$ 1.50M
5
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6161
+0.10%
-0.36%
-2.50%
$ 11.50M
$ 101.00K
6
Cosanta
Cosanta
COSA
$ 2.48
-0.80%
-0.02%
-1.98%
$ 5.11M
$ 28.89K
7
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0.01645249
-0.11%
+0.10%
+10.00%
$ 4.60M
$ 213.80
8
Wrapped Viction
Wrapped Viction
WVIC
$ 0.0082289
+0.15%
+0.03%
-67.39%
$ 1.73M
$ 69.10
9
Divi
Divi
DIVI
$ 0.00034991
0.00%
--
+36.92%
$ 1.66M
$ 24.50
10
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.00171
-1.61%
+1.95%
-12.89%
$ 1.58M
$ 33.03M
11
PIVX
PIVX
PIVX
$ 0.0112
-1.05%
+36.66%
-51.34%
$ 1.10M
$ 7.08M
12
Viction
Viction
VIC
$ 0.00825
-0.35%
+3.56%
-66.29%
$ 1.07M
$ 8.86M
13
Energi
Energi
NRG
$ 0.00836
0.00%
-0.59%
-0.95%
$ 860.67K
$ 1.14M
14
Morpheus Network
Morpheus Network
MNW
$ 0.01450848
+0.39%
+0.01%
+18.74%
$ 694.92K
$ 22.97
15
Raptoreum
Raptoreum
RTM
$ 6.931E-5
+0.13%
+3.20%
+8.79%
$ 476.33K
--
16
Neoxa
Neoxa
NEOX
$ 4.192E-5
+0.05%
+0.40%
+11.64%
$ 449.06K
--
17
SwiftCash
SwiftCash
SWIFT
$ 0.00051751
-0.01%
+0.00%
+0.09%
$ 158.69K
$ 49.49
18
Honest
Honest
HNST
$ 5.544E-5
0.00%
-83.40%
0.00%
$ 22.18K
--
19
PRivaCY Coin
PRivaCY Coin
PRCY
$ 0.00109414
+0.01%
-0.00%
-4.10%
$ 18.78K
$ 1.65K
20
KIRA
KIRA
KIRA
$ 1.498E-5
0.00%
+0.50%
+0.74%
$ 14.97K
--
21
SPCM
SPCM
SPCM
$ 0.0003877
0.00%
+1.04%
+7.60%
--
$ 559.29M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Masternodes tokens and why are they popular?
Masternodes tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.10B.
What is the best-performing Masternodes token right now?
Among Masternodes tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Masternodes tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Masternodes tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Masternodes tokens include BDX, DASH, ONT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Masternodes category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Masternodes tokens is approximately $1.10B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Masternodes sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.