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Top Mascot-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Mascot-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006257
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
2
Froge
Froge
FROGE
$ 1.838E-9
+0.55%
-7.10%
-5.06%
$ 1.19M
--
3
vankedisi
vankedisi
VANKEDISI
$ 0.01171037
+0.18%
+0.01%
+0.61%
$ 997.94K
$ 24.22K
4
Million
Million
MM
$ 0.976424
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.11%
$ 976.35K
$ 3.08K
5
Buy Button
Buy Button
BUY
$ 0.0008727
-0.20%
-0.16%
+7.72%
$ 777.34K
$ 64.92K
6
Luce
Luce
LUCE
$ 0.00029117
+0.59%
+0.01%
+1.30%
$ 291.22K
$ 24.97K
7
Litecoin Mascot
Litecoin Mascot
LESTER
$ 0.00013392
+0.37%
+0.01%
-10.18%
$ 133.84K
$ 130.59
8
Krex
Krex
KREX
$ 4.91E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-5.39%
$ 103.22K
--
9
SOLLE
SOLLE
SOLLE
$ 4.63E-5
-0.17%
+3.40%
+10.08%
$ 46.28K
--
10
Fluffey
Fluffey
FLUFFEY
$ 3.385E-5
-0.15%
-0.50%
-1.66%
$ 33.85K
--
11
Astherus
Astherus
ASTHERUS
$ 2.951E-5
-0.17%
+2.70%
+17.48%
$ 29.51K
--
12
Plazzy the dog
Plazzy the dog
PLAZZY
$ 1.828E-5
0.00%
+1.80%
+12.77%
$ 18.28K
--
13
Captain Ethereum
Captain Ethereum
CAPTAIN
$ 1.671E-5
0.00%
+0.90%
+7.46%
$ 16.71K
--
14
Mooncat
Mooncat
MOONCAT
$ 1.624E-5
0.00%
+0.60%
+4.17%
$ 16.23K
--
15
Vatican Mascot
Vatican Mascot
LUCE
$ 3.7234E-8
-0.15%
-0.20%
-1.46%
$ 15.66K
--
16
Lester
Lester
LESTER
$ 2.9937E-8
0.00%
-4.80%
0.00%
$ 12.59K
--
17
Qubit The Quantum Dog
Qubit The Quantum Dog
QUBIT
$ 1.198E-5
-0.83%
+0.70%
-0.58%
$ 11.95K
--
18
Anon Alien
Anon Alien
AALIEN
$ 1.103E-5
-0.18%
-0.30%
-29.11%
$ 11.03K
--
19
YURU COIN
YURU COIN
YURU
$ 0.3265
-0.62%
-1.41%
+3.20%
--
$ 54.79K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Mascot-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Mascot-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $10.87M.
What is the best-performing Mascot-Themed token right now?
Among Mascot-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, SOLLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Mascot-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Mascot-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Mascot-Themed tokens include KEKIUS, FROGE, VANKEDISI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Mascot-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Mascot-Themed tokens is approximately $10.87M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mascot-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.