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Top Marketing Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Marketing sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Adshares
Adshares
ADS
$ 0.403651
+0.11%
+0.01%
+0.35%
$ 15.64M
$ 23.24K
2
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0.02126
+0.14%
-2.29%
-2.47%
$ 9.85M
$ 2.91M
3
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.010576
+0.36%
-6.27%
-8.15%
$ 8.08M
$ 6.18M
4
BabyBoomToken
BabyBoomToken
BBT
$ 0.04341648
-0.35%
0.00%
-6.76%
$ 7.46M
$ 100.28K
5
LUCA
LUCA
LUCA
$ 0.382389
-0.17%
-0.00%
-1.80%
$ 5.70M
$ 110.61K
6
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003957
-0.05%
-0.15%
-7.15%
$ 4.87M
$ 13.78M
7
Marina Protocol
Marina Protocol
BAY
$ 0.01795
-0.44%
-0.08%
+0.52%
$ 3.61M
$ 3.44M
8
HERBCOIN
HERBCOIN
HERB
$ 0.03275915
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.41%
$ 3.02M
$ 2.91K
9
SNPad
SNPad
SNPAD
$ 0.00989048
+0.62%
-0.03%
-3.24%
$ 2.77M
$ 2.23K
10
Permission Coin
Permission Coin
ASK
$ 0.00010942
0.00%
--
+0.76%
$ 2.53M
$ 30.13
11
Exchange Request for Bitbon
Exchange Request for Bitbon
ERBB
$ 0.785231
+0.01%
+0.05%
+1.13%
$ 294.99K
$ 703.21
12
SyncVault
SyncVault
SVTS
$ 0.301894
+1.09%
+0.02%
+1.17%
$ 268.92K
$ 92.44K
13
Loud
Loud
LOUD
$ 0.00017062
0.00%
--
+3.59%
$ 170.60K
$ 20.79
14
Chirpley
Chirpley
CHRP
$ 8.666E-5
0.00%
-3.30%
-3.27%
$ 55.18K
--
15
SPIRA
SPIRA
SPIRA
$ 0.00023586
0.00%
--
+2.30%
$ 54.25K
$ 0.98
16
Zelwin
Zelwin
ZLW
$ 0.000725
+0.28%
-8.39%
-28.36%
$ 51.36K
$ 25.74M
17
Belong
Belong
LONG
$ 0.00047312
+0.26%
-0.00%
+3.53%
$ 33.58K
$ 4.45K
18
ZENKOKU
ZENKOKU
CDB
$ 3.3E-5
-0.15%
+2.60%
-7.20%
$ 31.60K
--
19
Recon Raccoon
Recon Raccoon
RCON
$ 2.477E-5
-0.12%
-0.30%
-18.79%
$ 18.74K
--
20
KOLZ
KOLZ
KOLZ
$ 1.56E-6
0.00%
-0.10%
0.00%
$ 13.38K
--
21
Hashlink
Hashlink
HLINK
$ 1.21681E-7
0.00%
+1.00%
-26.26%
$ 11.67K
--
22
GAG Token
GAG Token
GAG
$ 0.003635
+0.08%
-0.03%
+0.53%
--
$ 3.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Marketing tokens and why are they popular?
Marketing tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 22 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $64.53M.
What is the best-performing Marketing token right now?
Among Marketing tokens tracked on MEXC, CDB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Marketing tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 22 Marketing tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Marketing tokens include ADS, PROMPT, COOKIE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Marketing category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Marketing tokens is approximately $64.53M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Marketing sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.