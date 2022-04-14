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Top Mantle Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Mantle Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.486
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0009
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
4
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99989
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.90M
5
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
6
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.09M
7
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4364
-0.55%
-1.86%
+0.60%
$ 1.44B
$ 256.69K
8
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
9
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
10
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08455
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
11
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,505
+0.55%
+0.01%
+2.61%
$ 545.79M
$ 19.18K
12
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,082.77
+0.71%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 452.39M
$ 1.23M
13
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
14
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
15
$ 219.66
-0.78%
-3.49%
-1.97%
$ 143.62M
$ 356.92
16
$ 344
+0.30%
-0.42%
+0.43%
$ 132.90M
$ 179.43
17
$ 336.4
-0.70%
-0.90%
+3.81%
$ 131.27M
$ 179.18
18
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1467
-0.27%
+1.82%
+7.16%
$ 95.97M
$ 376.08K
19
$ 554.03
-0.40%
-4.28%
-5.82%
$ 78.64M
$ 95.58
20
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
21
$ 261.36
+0.20%
-0.51%
-3.30%
$ 58.45M
$ 220.40
22
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.0199
-0.20%
-1.33%
-14.25%
$ 48.52M
$ 3.65M
23
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,081.11
+0.27%
0.00%
+0.44%
$ 32.68M
$ 6.01K
24
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01034
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
25
OpenGradient
OpenGradient
OPG
$ 0.10086
-0.54%
+6.08%
+7.44%
$ 19.35M
$ 1.22M
26
DeBox
DeBox
BOX
$ 0.02964778
+1.04%
+0.13%
+26.80%
$ 15.07M
$ 141.61K
27
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02712
+0.37%
-2.67%
-1.61%
$ 12.32M
$ 2.06M
28
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0.04153
-0.38%
-1.44%
-18.64%
$ 10.65M
$ 1.47M
29
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 1,968.07
0.00%
--
+0.11%
$ 7.52M
$ 282.55
30
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 483.05
-0.26%
-0.00%
-2.83%
$ 7.05M
$ 163.43K
31
$ 141.59
-0.78%
-5.21%
+0.25%
$ 6.89M
$ 512.95
32
Wrapped Mantle
Wrapped Mantle
WMNT
$ 0.437233
+0.25%
-0.01%
+0.86%
$ 6.05M
$ 175.25K
33
Scor
Scor
SCOR
$ 0.01244184
+0.08%
-0.01%
-3.93%
$ 5.58M
$ 783.65
34
Puff The Dragon
Puff The Dragon
PUFF
$ 0.00518997
+3.60%
-0.01%
-3.98%
$ 4.61M
$ 645.70
35
Fantom Bomb
Fantom Bomb
FBOMB
$ 0.01139799
-0.01%
-0.00%
+1.78%
$ 4.28M
$ 24.20K
36
Broadcom xStock
Broadcom xStock
AVGOX
$ 379.25
-0.78%
-0.04%
-10.37%
$ 2.78M
$ 127.99K
37
VOOI
VOOI
VOOI
$ 0.008793
+0.06%
-0.28%
+1.68%
$ 2.77M
$ 5.87M
38
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
39
$ 311.85
+0.93%
+1.43%
+2.11%
$ 1.86M
$ 191.51
40
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.02624921
+0.91%
+0.02%
+1.55%
$ 1.78M
$ 842.78
41
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
BRK.BX
$ 502.36
+0.10%
+0.00%
-1.08%
$ 1.60M
$ 13.53K
42
MOE
MOE
MOE
$ 0.00691865
+0.23%
-0.00%
-6.24%
$ 1.29M
$ 1.28K
43
Chevron xStock
Chevron xStock
CVXX
$ 206.11
-0.01%
+0.01%
+4.26%
$ 1.21M
$ 3.54K
44
Eli Lilly xStock
Eli Lilly xStock
LLYX
$ 1,217.29
-0.19%
+0.02%
-1.01%
$ 912.86K
$ 62.46K
45
Exxon Mobil xStock
Exxon Mobil xStock
XOMX
$ 165.24
+0.74%
+0.02%
+3.12%
$ 793.44K
$ 5.02K
46
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00067048
+0.01%
-0.01%
-4.72%
$ 527.94K
$ 1.31K
47
Visa xStock
Visa xStock
VX
$ 366.86
0.00%
--
+1.66%
$ 476.27K
$ 178.35
48
UnitedHealth xStock
UnitedHealth xStock
UNHX
$ 405.79
-0.48%
-0.00%
-2.17%
$ 460.78K
$ 78.77K
49
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
WNVDAX
$ 219.61
-0.34%
-0.02%
-1.87%
$ 394.89K
$ 1.60M
50
JPMorgan Chase xStock
JPMorgan Chase xStock
JPMX
$ 363.25
-0.01%
+0.00%
+0.11%
$ 380.16K
$ 1.26K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Mantle Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Mantle Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 65 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $103.14B.
What is the best-performing Mantle Ecosystem token right now?
Among Mantle Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, OPG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.08% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Mantle Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 65 Mantle Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Mantle Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Mantle Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Mantle Ecosystem tokens is approximately $103.14B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mantle Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.