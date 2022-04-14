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Top Manta Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Manta Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0009
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
3
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
4
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
5
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08455
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
6
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.0383
+0.24%
-1.98%
-6.14%
$ 300.90M
$ 5.27M
7
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 13.11
+0.69%
+0.01%
-2.67%
$ 36.74M
$ 41.60M
8
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05597
-0.14%
-1.81%
-2.53%
$ 26.44M
$ 933.81K
9
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.10566
-0.25%
-2.43%
+2.23%
$ 8.46M
$ 573.78K
10
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.007951
+0.94%
-2.26%
-1.13%
$ 6.05M
$ 7.16M
11
Stader MaticX
Stader MaticX
MATICX
$ 0.097379
+0.52%
+0.04%
+9.28%
$ 3.45M
$ 823.10
12
Anzen Staked USDz
Anzen Staked USDz
SUSDZ
$ 1.2
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 611.93K
$ 506.73
13
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00067048
+0.01%
-0.01%
-4.72%
$ 527.94K
$ 1.31K
14
Deri Protocol
Deri Protocol
DERI
$ 0.00076093
+0.16%
--
-3.44%
$ 356.07K
$ 80.65
15
Bifrost Voucher MANTA
Bifrost Voucher MANTA
VMANTA
$ 0.077866
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.70%
$ 313.93K
$ 14.36
16
Ispolink
Ispolink
ISP
$ 2.244E-5
+7.73%
-1.10%
-7.04%
$ 213.05K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Manta Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Manta Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $82.75B.
What is the best-performing Manta Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among Manta Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ENA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Manta Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Manta Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Manta Network Ecosystem tokens include USDC, USDE, SUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Manta Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Manta Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $82.75B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Manta Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.