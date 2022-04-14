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Top Made-in-USA Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This category highlights blockchain projects developed by US-based teams or heavily anchored in the American crypto market. These assets are highly sensitive to United States regulatory frameworks, Wall Street institutional adoption, and macroeconomic policies. Projects here typically emphasise strict legal compliance, robust venture capital backing, and institutional-grade market infrastructure.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.001
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.85
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
4
Figure Heloc
Figure Heloc
FIGR_HELOC
$ 1.006
0.00%
-0.03%
-3.27%
$ 21.62B
$ 139.75M
5
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07009
+0.16%
-0.70%
-1.26%
$ 11.93B
$ 55.17M
6
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 506.69
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
7
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1753
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
8
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.486
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
9
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1544
-0.13%
-3.09%
-3.75%
$ 5.19B
$ 1.45M
10
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.31
-0.04%
+0.43%
-1.20%
$ 3.44B
$ 55.18K
11
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.0662
+0.23%
+0.02%
+0.03%
$ 2.86B
$ 1.77M
12
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999762
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.76B
$ 98.20M
13
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.355
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
14
$ 0.6529
+0.09%
-3.31%
-4.69%
$ 2.64B
$ 1.68M
15
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6269
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
16
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.276
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
17
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06051
+0.03%
+0.90%
+10.32%
$ 1.93B
$ 728.97K
18
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.76B
$ 124.56M
19
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.32996
-0.10%
-2.45%
-1.67%
$ 1.60B
$ 1.04M
20
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7464
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
21
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3247
-0.21%
-9.05%
-3.81%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.45M
22
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.08709
-0.08%
+0.45%
-1.02%
$ 936.05M
$ 1.15M
23
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.025335
+0.55%
-1.30%
-1.37%
$ 697.17M
$ 15.72M
24
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07786
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
25
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.008
-2.14%
+17.77%
+21.02%
$ 668.71M
$ 17.20K
26
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.27
-0.39%
-0.39%
+0.96%
$ 655.69M
$ 70.03K
27
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3626
-0.08%
+0.55%
+3.25%
$ 590.35M
$ 1.01M
28
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1669
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
29
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6227
-0.13%
-7.27%
-11.15%
$ 491.56M
$ 3.87M
30
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07516
-0.29%
-0.03%
-4.53%
$ 469.87M
$ 1.53M
31
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5261
-0.08%
+0.92%
-7.95%
$ 436.13M
$ 232.69K
32
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.044
-0.34%
-1.02%
-11.12%
$ 405.88M
$ 162.32K
33
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.4065
+0.27%
-2.88%
-2.76%
$ 385.72M
$ 1.26M
34
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006046
0.00%
+1.50%
-5.04%
$ 382.38M
$ 29.31M
35
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.06
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
36
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.399
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
37
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03889
0.00%
-2.96%
-2.75%
$ 281.13M
$ 1.36M
38
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.5586
-0.32%
-6.48%
-0.71%
$ 270.56M
$ 107.49K
39
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.1999
-0.40%
+1.47%
+2.98%
$ 218.01M
$ 310.10K
40
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.119
-0.34%
-2.47%
-3.97%
$ 215.21M
$ 501.56K
41
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002323
+0.17%
-0.17%
+3.66%
$ 204.15M
$ 163.87B
42
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.331
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
43
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.08226
-0.36%
-1.96%
-8.06%
$ 176.92M
$ 802.22K
44
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.32
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
45
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0015763
+0.19%
-0.76%
-0.89%
$ 157.34M
$ 129.95M
46
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.49054
-0.27%
-0.03%
-5.54%
$ 145.65M
$ 2.08M
47
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01327
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
48
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.139078
+0.46%
+0.01%
+4.00%
$ 138.95M
$ 3.22M
49
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001419
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
50
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1698
-0.41%
+0.06%
-2.01%
$ 134.79M
$ 473.98K

Frequently Asked Questions

What defines a digital asset in the "Made in USA" crypto category?
A digital asset in the "Made in USA" category encompasses blockchain projects developed by American enterprise teams or crypto foundations that are heavily anchored in the United States institutional financial ecosystem.
How do United States macroeconomic policies influence "Made in USA" tokens?
"Made in USA" tokens exhibit high correlation with traditional United States equities. Consequently, Federal Reserve interest rate changes and US inflation reports directly influence the overall liquidity and valuation of these specific tokens.
Why is institutional venture capital backing common for "Made in USA" crypto projects?
Due to their geographic proximity to Wall Street and Silicon Valley, "Made in USA" crypto projects frequently secure immense early-stage funding from leading United States venture capital firms and emphasise strict legal compliance.
How does Wall Street adoption affect the valuation of US-based crypto projects?
When Wall Street financial institutions integrate or adopt a US-based crypto project, it signals enormous institutional capital inflows, vastly increasing the fundamental valuation and global credibility of the involved tokens.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Made in USA sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.