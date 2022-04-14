The "Made in China" sector comprises blockchain projects founded by Chinese teams or deeply integrated into the Asian Web3 ecosystem. The price action of these tokens is often influenced by regional technological developments, local liquidity trends, and regulatory shifts in Asia. They frequently focus on enterprise blockchain solutions, regional infrastructure, and localised dApp ecosystems.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Made in China sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.