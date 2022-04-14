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Top LSDFi Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the LSDFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.355
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
2
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01021
-0.10%
+3.01%
-5.17%
$ 38.08M
$ 6.13M
3
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05987
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
4
Dinero
Dinero
DINERO
$ 0.01260914
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.02%
$ 15.92M
$ 10.80
5
Cloud
Cloud
CLOUD
$ 0.02158885
-0.06%
+0.00%
-0.27%
$ 13.16M
$ 50.92K
6
Prisma Governance Token
Prisma Governance Token
PRISMA
$ 0.00809984
+0.60%
+0.00%
+3.79%
$ 790.11K
$ 270.61
7
Sandclock
Sandclock
QUARTZ
$ 0.067
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 513.01K
$ 29.08
8
GoGoPool
GoGoPool
GGP
$ 0.00629259
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.48K
$ 1.30
9
ENKI Protocol
ENKI Protocol
ENKI
$ 0.144539
+0.34%
--
-5.56%
$ 21.70K
$ 35.57
10
Lybra
Lybra
LBR
$ 0.00045897
0.00%
--
+0.36%
$ 19.45K
$ 14.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are LSDFi tokens and why are they popular?
LSDFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $324.94M.
What is the best-performing LSDFi token right now?
Among LSDFi tokens tracked on MEXC, BABY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many LSDFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 LSDFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular LSDFi tokens include PENDLE, BABY, LAYER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the LSDFi category?
The combined market capitalisation of all LSDFi tokens is approximately $324.94M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the LSDFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.