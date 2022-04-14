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Top LP Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the LP Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
JLP
$ 3.66
+0.27%
+0.01%
+0.83%
$ 771.60M
$ 2.45M
2
WETH ARM LP Token
WETH ARM LP Token
ARM-WETH
$ 1,895.03
-0.21%
-0.00%
+0.19%
$ 4.53M
--
3
stETH ARM LP Token
stETH ARM LP Token
ARM-WETH-STETH
$ 2,084.34
+1.10%
+0.01%
+1.48%
$ 3.96M
--
4
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token
MPST
$ 0.99901
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 585.37K
$ 1.11
5
sUSDe ARM LP Token
sUSDe ARM LP Token
ARM-SUSDE-USDE
$ 1.022
-0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 541.44K
--
6
Aquabank bTether
Aquabank bTether
BUSDT
$ 0.998847
-0.05%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 312.83K
$ 37.07K
7
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
RLP
$ 0.147131
0.00%
--
-1.06%
$ 237.70K
$ 25.58
8
Aquabank bCircle
Aquabank bCircle
BUSDC
$ 1.0
+0.09%
+0.00%
+0.04%
$ 211.58K
$ 119.58K
9
Aquabank bAUSD
Aquabank bAUSD
BAUSD
$ 0.999764
+0.12%
+0.00%
+0.07%
$ 118.48K
$ 83.85K
10
eETH ARM LP Token
eETH ARM LP Token
ARM-WETH-EETH
$ 1,954.68
+0.45%
+0.00%
+0.69%
$ 115.33K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are LP Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
LP Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $782.22M.
What is the best-performing LP Tokens token right now?
Among LP Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, ARM-WETH-STETH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many LP Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 LP Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular LP Tokens tokens include JLP, ARM-WETH, ARM-WETH-STETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the LP Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all LP Tokens tokens is approximately $782.22M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the LP Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.