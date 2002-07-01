Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Liquid Staking Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 1,911.9
+0.19%
-0.41%
+0.35%
$ 17.09B
$ 29.69
2
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,355.42
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 8.79B
$ 4.63M
3
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,091.78
+0.11%
0.00%
+0.32%
$ 7.04B
$ 3.63M
4
Staked TRX
Staked TRX
STRX
$ 0.419152
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.65%
$ 3.12B
$ 611.58K
5
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
6
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64,498
+0.34%
--
-0.13%
$ 900.14M
$ 2.34
7
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 60.73
-0.03%
+0.01%
+5.43%
$ 830.41M
$ 2.90M
8
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 85.78
+0.13%
+0.01%
+0.66%
$ 773.65M
$ 1.50M
9
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 98.75
+0.24%
+0.01%
+0.82%
$ 762.41M
$ 10.88M
10
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,228.57
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 713.84M
$ 727.09K
11
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,746
+0.60%
+0.01%
+1.50%
$ 663.69M
$ 2.00M
12
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,110.05
+0.18%
-0.00%
-0.94%
$ 604.86M
$ 76.27K
13
Hastra PRIME
Hastra PRIME
PRIME
$ 1.054
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 560.02M
$ 12.39M
14
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,082.77
+0.71%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 452.39M
$ 1.23M
15
Jupiter Staked SOL
Jupiter Staked SOL
JUPSOL
$ 91.92
+0.35%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 395.76M
$ 1.28M
16
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,161.56
+0.33%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 359.72M
$ 8.58M
17
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.13M
$ 569.27K
18
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,034.12
+0.80%
+0.01%
+0.99%
$ 289.08M
$ 23.27K
19
Staked Aave
Staked Aave
STKAAVE
$ 89.31
+0.92%
+0.03%
+0.53%
$ 218.73M
$ 640.73
20
Drift Staked SOL
Drift Staked SOL
DSOL
$ 92.33
+0.46%
+0.01%
+0.97%
$ 214.39M
$ 40.46
21
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
22
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 106.97
+0.52%
+0.01%
+1.16%
$ 180.48M
$ 590.63K
23
Staked HYPE
Staked HYPE
STHYPE
$ 59.52
+0.25%
+0.01%
+5.68%
$ 176.80M
$ 11.32K
24
Stader ETHx
Stader ETHx
ETHX
$ 2,086.67
+0.80%
+0.01%
+1.22%
$ 165.75M
$ 4.23K
25
Sanctum Infinity
Sanctum Infinity
INF
$ 110.54
+0.81%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 156.33M
$ 116.30K
26
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 8.1
+0.12%
+0.00%
-0.61%
$ 143.40M
$ 223.68K
27
Phantom Staked SOL
Phantom Staked SOL
PSOL
$ 83.57
+0.54%
+0.01%
+1.17%
$ 126.25M
$ 124.47K
28
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 1,893.56
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.02%
$ 117.47M
$ 129.36K
29
Aster Staked BNB
Aster Staked BNB
ASBNB
$ 638.07
+0.14%
-0.00%
-1.74%
$ 111.44M
$ 1.20K
30
JPool Staked SOL
JPool Staked SOL
JSOL
$ 104.06
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.76%
$ 104.52M
$ 323.16
31
The Vault Staked SOL
The Vault Staked SOL
VSOL
$ 89.51
+0.82%
+0.02%
+1.50%
$ 102.99M
$ 5.51K
32
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
33
Ethena Staked ENA
Ethena Staked ENA
SENA
$ 0.085303
+0.61%
+0.00%
-5.59%
$ 94.91M
$ 6.22K
34
Bybit Staked SOL
Bybit Staked SOL
BBSOL
$ 88.87
+0.17%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 94.44M
$ 344.69K
35
Staked Cap USD
Staked Cap USD
STCUSD
$ 1.081
+0.46%
+0.01%
+0.65%
$ 85.43M
--
36
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
37
Saturn sUSDat
Saturn sUSDat
SUSDAT
$ 0.969353
+0.02%
-0.00%
-0.44%
$ 77.79M
$ 984.12K
38
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDVSOL
$ 83.47
+0.41%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 75.72M
$ 2.73
39
Helius Staked SOL
Helius Staked SOL
HSOL
$ 90.18
+0.36%
+0.01%
+1.03%
$ 70.45M
$ 2.20K
40
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BSOL
$ 99.93
+0.27%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 70.13M
$ 97.11K
41
Origin Ether
Origin Ether
OETH
$ 1,905.98
+0.54%
+0.00%
+0.73%
$ 69.55M
$ 7.36K
42
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
43
stUSDT Staked USDT
stUSDT Staked USDT
STUSDT
$ 0.980384
+0.01%
-0.01%
-1.07%
$ 61.67M
$ 131.79
44
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 60.90M
$ 53.79K
45
Firelight Staked XRP
Firelight Staked XRP
STXRP
$ 0.998312
+0.43%
0.00%
-1.06%
$ 56.27M
$ 510.61K
46
Treehouse ETH
Treehouse ETH
TETH
$ 2,366.96
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.27%
$ 49.20M
$ 22.44K
47
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 44.60M
$ 54.80K
48
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 61.39
+0.02%
+0.01%
+5.48%
$ 43.42M
$ 425.05K
49
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
KMHYPE
$ 60.51
0.00%
+0.01%
+5.53%
$ 35.73M
$ 3.83
50
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 34.70M
$ 38.32K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 168 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $48.85B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Staking Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, VPLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 15.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 168 Liquid Staking Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking Tokens tokens include STETH, WSTETH, WBETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Staking Tokens tokens is approximately $48.85B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.