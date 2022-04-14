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Top Liquid Staking Governance Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.5596
-0.32%
-6.48%
-0.71%
$ 270.56M
$ 107.49K
2
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3044
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
3
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.1974
+0.41%
+1.40%
-6.07%
$ 50.97M
$ 299.07K
4
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.129554
-0.61%
+0.04%
+26.06%
$ 35.69M
$ 2.12M
5
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003344
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
6
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.337
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
7
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.276
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
8
Dinero
Dinero
DINERO
$ 0.01260914
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.02%
$ 15.92M
$ 10.80
9
Cloud
Cloud
CLOUD
$ 0.02158885
-0.06%
+0.00%
-0.27%
$ 13.16M
$ 50.92K
10
Marinade
Marinade
MNDE
$ 0.01923595
+4.70%
+0.02%
+1.84%
$ 10.34M
$ 75.78K
11
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.001259
+0.24%
-4.26%
-6.47%
$ 9.06M
$ 40.36M
12
Haedal Protocol
Haedal Protocol
HAEDAL
$ 0.01722
-0.82%
+2.53%
+2.22%
$ 7.24M
$ 4.53M
13
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0.0939
+0.86%
-3.78%
-9.06%
$ 6.67M
$ 543.30K
14
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.086093
+0.73%
+0.00%
+5.28%
$ 5.88M
$ 101.36
15
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0005599
-0.92%
-6.96%
-10.81%
$ 2.82M
$ 94.94M
16
StakeWise
StakeWise
SWISE
$ 0.00231082
+0.53%
--
+1.46%
$ 1.74M
$ 160.87
17
Hipo Governance Token
Hipo Governance Token
HPO
$ 0.00210224
+0.24%
-0.06%
-2.92%
$ 1.64M
$ 47.07
18
Veno Finance
Veno Finance
VNO
$ 0.00278392
-0.07%
-0.00%
-1.73%
$ 1.51M
$ 626.45
19
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
REX33
$ 0.00641989
+0.39%
+0.01%
-9.01%
$ 695.05K
$ 1.08K
20
Stride
Stride
STRD
$ 0.01508385
+1.31%
+0.02%
-5.04%
$ 576.06K
$ 348.17
21
Bifrost
Bifrost
BNC
$ 0.014149
+0.09%
-5.79%
-5.32%
$ 522.66K
$ 2.04M
22
Stake DAO FXN
Stake DAO FXN
SDFXN
$ 15.06
+1.55%
-0.01%
+20.58%
$ 486.25K
$ 315.62
23
Rainbow Token
Rainbow Token
RBW
$ 0.00035248
+0.70%
--
-0.67%
$ 352.39K
$ 4.01
24
Pondo
Pondo
PNDO
$ 0.00032135
+0.01%
-0.08%
-26.23%
$ 321.35K
$ 23.55
25
Stafi
Stafi
FIS
$ 0.00158917
+0.82%
-0.10%
-10.94%
$ 247.29K
$ 42.39K
26
Staked LOOP
Staked LOOP
STLOOP
$ 0.00184337
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 197.97K
$ 4.91
27
Smilee
Smilee
SMILEE
$ 0.02683287
-0.33%
--
+5.43%
$ 53.65K
$ 19.30
28
pSTAKE Finance
pSTAKE Finance
PSTAKE
$ 0.00010833
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 47.63K
$ 15.43
29
MilkyWay
MilkyWay
MILK
$ 3.779E-5
0.00%
-7.30%
-10.32%
$ 45.34K
--
30
Monsterra
Monsterra
MSTR
$ 0.00029405
+0.01%
-0.00%
+10.01%
$ 29.02K
$ 54.25
31
mETHProtocol
mETHProtocol
COOK
$ 0.002372
+0.04%
-1.37%
-2.55%
--
$ 23.18M
32
Treehouse
Treehouse
TREE
$ 0.03306
+0.21%
-2.80%
-3.99%
--
$ 1.73M
33
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0.003295
+0.12%
-1.20%
-1.88%
--
$ 16.11M
34
LoopNetwork
LoopNetwork
LOOP
$ 0.00256
0.00%
-7.01%
+3.71%
--
$ 7.03K
35
Amnis Finance
Amnis Finance
AMI
$ 0.001346
-0.90%
+17.78%
-4.49%
--
$ 48.59M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 35 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $779.53M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking Governance Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, AMI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.78% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 35 Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens include JTO, LDO, BR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens is approximately $779.53M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.