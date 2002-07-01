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Top Liquid Staking Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 1,911.9
+0.19%
-0.41%
+0.35%
$ 17.09B
$ 29.69
2
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,355.42
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 8.79B
$ 4.63M
3
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,091.78
+0.11%
0.00%
+0.32%
$ 7.04B
$ 3.63M
4
Staked TRX
Staked TRX
STRX
$ 0.419152
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.65%
$ 3.12B
$ 611.58K
5
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64,498
+0.34%
--
-0.13%
$ 900.14M
$ 2.34
6
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
7
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 60.73
-0.03%
+0.01%
+5.43%
$ 830.41M
$ 2.90M
8
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 85.78
+0.13%
+0.01%
+0.66%
$ 773.65M
$ 1.50M
9
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 98.75
+0.24%
+0.01%
+0.82%
$ 762.41M
$ 10.88M
10
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,228.57
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 713.84M
$ 727.09K
11
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,110.05
+0.18%
-0.00%
-0.94%
$ 604.86M
$ 76.27K
12
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,082.77
+0.71%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 452.39M
$ 1.23M
13
Jupiter Staked SOL
Jupiter Staked SOL
JUPSOL
$ 91.92
+0.35%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 395.76M
$ 1.28M
14
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,161.56
+0.33%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 359.72M
$ 8.58M
15
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,034.12
+0.80%
+0.01%
+0.99%
$ 289.08M
$ 23.27K
16
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.5596
-0.32%
-6.48%
-0.71%
$ 270.56M
$ 107.49K
17
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3044
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
18
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.352
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
19
Drift Staked SOL
Drift Staked SOL
DSOL
$ 92.33
+0.46%
+0.01%
+0.97%
$ 214.39M
$ 40.46
20
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
21
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 106.97
+0.52%
+0.01%
+1.16%
$ 180.48M
$ 590.63K
22
Stader ETHx
Stader ETHx
ETHX
$ 2,086.67
+0.80%
+0.01%
+1.22%
$ 165.75M
$ 4.23K
23
Sanctum Infinity
Sanctum Infinity
INF
$ 110.54
+0.81%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 156.33M
$ 116.30K
24
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 8.1
+0.12%
+0.00%
-0.61%
$ 143.40M
$ 223.68K
25
Phantom Staked SOL
Phantom Staked SOL
PSOL
$ 83.57
+0.54%
+0.01%
+1.17%
$ 126.25M
$ 124.47K
26
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 1,893.56
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.02%
$ 117.47M
$ 129.36K
27
JPool Staked SOL
JPool Staked SOL
JSOL
$ 104.06
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.76%
$ 104.52M
$ 323.16
28
The Vault Staked SOL
The Vault Staked SOL
VSOL
$ 89.51
+0.82%
+0.02%
+1.50%
$ 102.99M
$ 5.51K
29
Bybit Staked SOL
Bybit Staked SOL
BBSOL
$ 88.87
+0.17%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 94.44M
$ 344.69K
30
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,065.46
+0.72%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 87.55M
$ 4.53K
31
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
32
Helius Staked SOL
Helius Staked SOL
HSOL
$ 90.18
+0.36%
+0.01%
+1.03%
$ 70.45M
$ 2.20K
33
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BSOL
$ 99.93
+0.27%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 70.13M
$ 97.11K
34
Origin Ether
Origin Ether
OETH
$ 1,905.98
+0.54%
+0.00%
+0.73%
$ 69.55M
$ 7.36K
35
stUSDT Staked USDT
stUSDT Staked USDT
STUSDT
$ 0.980384
+0.01%
-0.01%
-1.07%
$ 61.67M
$ 131.79
36
Treehouse ETH
Treehouse ETH
TETH
$ 2,366.96
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.27%
$ 49.20M
$ 22.44K
37
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 61.39
+0.02%
+0.01%
+5.48%
$ 43.42M
$ 425.05K
38
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03619
-0.39%
+0.28%
-1.45%
$ 42.12M
$ 21.63M
39
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01021
-0.10%
+3.01%
-5.17%
$ 38.08M
$ 6.13M
40
SSV Token
SSV Token
SSV
$ 2.201
-1.16%
+2.07%
+7.58%
$ 36.14M
$ 28.60K
41
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.129554
-0.61%
+0.04%
+26.06%
$ 35.69M
$ 2.12M
42
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003344
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
43
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.337
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
44
Super OETH
Super OETH
SUPEROETHB
$ 1,908.09
+0.70%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 28.87M
$ 2.33K
45
Swell Ethereum
Swell Ethereum
SWETH
$ 2,150.62
+0.71%
+0.01%
+0.87%
$ 24.98M
$ 4.45K
46
Lista DAO
Lista DAO
LISTA
$ 0.05977
+0.40%
+1.56%
-6.45%
$ 24.57M
$ 960.85K
47
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.276
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
48
Haedal Staked SUI
Haedal Staked SUI
HASUI
$ 0.705861
+0.44%
-0.03%
-4.59%
$ 23.13M
$ 33.85K
49
Lorenzo stBTC
Lorenzo stBTC
STBTC
$ 64,050
0.00%
--
+1.46%
$ 20.63M
$ 4.36K
50
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 2,335.51
0.00%
--
+0.46%
$ 15.93M
$ 96.34

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 158 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $46.57B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking token right now?
Among Liquid Staking tokens tracked on MEXC, VOUCH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 158 Liquid Staking tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking tokens include STETH, WSTETH, WBETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Staking tokens is approximately $46.57B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.