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Top Liquid Staked SOL Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staked SOL sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 85.78
+0.13%
+0.01%
+0.66%
$ 773.65M
$ 1.50M
2
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 98.75
+0.24%
+0.01%
+0.82%
$ 762.41M
$ 10.88M
3
Jupiter Staked SOL
Jupiter Staked SOL
JUPSOL
$ 91.92
+0.35%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 395.76M
$ 1.28M
4
Drift Staked SOL
Drift Staked SOL
DSOL
$ 92.33
+0.46%
+0.01%
+0.97%
$ 214.39M
$ 40.46
5
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 106.97
+0.52%
+0.01%
+1.16%
$ 180.48M
$ 590.63K
6
Sanctum Infinity
Sanctum Infinity
INF
$ 110.54
+0.81%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 156.33M
$ 116.30K
7
Phantom Staked SOL
Phantom Staked SOL
PSOL
$ 83.57
+0.54%
+0.01%
+1.17%
$ 126.25M
$ 124.47K
8
JPool Staked SOL
JPool Staked SOL
JSOL
$ 104.06
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.76%
$ 104.52M
$ 323.16
9
The Vault Staked SOL
The Vault Staked SOL
VSOL
$ 89.51
+0.82%
+0.02%
+1.50%
$ 102.99M
$ 5.51K
10
Bybit Staked SOL
Bybit Staked SOL
BBSOL
$ 88.87
+0.17%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 94.44M
$ 344.69K
11
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDVSOL
$ 83.47
+0.41%
+0.01%
+0.93%
$ 75.72M
$ 2.73
12
Helius Staked SOL
Helius Staked SOL
HSOL
$ 90.18
+0.36%
+0.01%
+1.03%
$ 70.45M
$ 2.20K
13
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BSOL
$ 99.93
+0.27%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 70.13M
$ 97.11K
14
Hylo Staked SOL
Hylo Staked SOL
HYLOSOL
$ 81.66
+0.25%
+0.01%
+0.94%
$ 14.29M
$ 16.01K
15
Bonk Staked SOL
Bonk Staked SOL
BONKSOL
$ 91.03
+0.28%
+0.01%
+0.83%
$ 10.55M
$ 3.81K
16
Lido Staked SOL
Lido Staked SOL
STSOL
$ 95.82
+0.28%
+0.01%
-2.27%
$ 10.17M
$ 4.60K
17
Bitget Staked SOL
Bitget Staked SOL
BGSOL
$ 89.04
+0.35%
+0.01%
+0.79%
$ 7.75M
$ 30.72K
18
Solayer Staked SOL
Solayer Staked SOL
SSOL
$ 88.54
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.50%
$ 6.85M
$ 10.38K
19
Stronghold Staked SOL
Stronghold Staked SOL
STRONGSOL
$ 91.01
+0.02%
--
+0.15%
$ 3.26M
$ 256.93
20
DoubleZero Staked SOL
DoubleZero Staked SOL
DZSOL
$ 81.14
+0.47%
+0.01%
+0.98%
$ 2.66M
$ 170.28
21
Lantern Staked SOL
Lantern Staked SOL
LANTERNSOL
$ 94.11
+0.38%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 1.71M
$ 18.00K
22
Synatra Staked SOL
Synatra Staked SOL
YSOL
$ 146.14
+0.81%
--
+1.26%
$ 1.10M
$ 15.04
23
Hubra staked SOL
Hubra staked SOL
RASOL
$ 86.17
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 677.26K
$ 316.59
24
Edgevana Staked SOL
Edgevana Staked SOL
EDGESOL
$ 98.7
+0.47%
+0.01%
+0.94%
$ 314.70K
$ 8.84
25
Liquid Staked SOL
Liquid Staked SOL
LSSOL
$ 77.83
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.69%
$ 149.90K
$ 9.75
26
Power Staked SOL
Power Staked SOL
PWRSOL
$ 88.36
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 65.39K
$ 4.83
27
Mexc Staked SOL
Mexc Staked SOL
MXSOL
$ 82.71
+0.21%
+0.60%
+0.82%
--
$ 696.05

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staked SOL tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staked SOL tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 27 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.19B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staked SOL token right now?
Among Liquid Staked SOL tokens tracked on MEXC, MXSOL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staked SOL tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 27 Liquid Staked SOL tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staked SOL tokens include BNSOL, JITOSOL, JUPSOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staked SOL category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Staked SOL tokens is approximately $3.19B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staked SOL sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.