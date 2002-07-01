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Top Liquid Staked ETH Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staked ETH sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 1,911.9
+0.19%
-0.41%
+0.35%
$ 17.09B
$ 29.69
2
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
3
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,228.57
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 713.84M
$ 727.09K
4
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,110.05
+0.18%
-0.00%
-0.94%
$ 604.86M
$ 76.27K
5
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,082.77
+0.71%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 452.39M
$ 1.23M
6
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,161.56
+0.33%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 359.72M
$ 8.58M
7
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,034.12
+0.80%
+0.01%
+0.99%
$ 289.08M
$ 23.27K
8
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
9
Origin Ether
Origin Ether
OETH
$ 1,905.98
+0.54%
+0.00%
+0.73%
$ 69.55M
$ 7.36K
10
Treehouse ETH
Treehouse ETH
TETH
$ 2,366.96
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.27%
$ 49.20M
$ 22.44K
11
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
FWSTETH
$ 2,270.41
+0.09%
+0.00%
+0.49%
$ 34.39M
$ 0.47
12
Super OETH
Super OETH
SUPEROETHB
$ 1,908.09
+0.70%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 28.87M
$ 2.33K
13
Universal ETH
Universal ETH
UNIETH
$ 2,155.32
-0.20%
-0.00%
+0.40%
$ 19.34M
$ 11.77
14
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 2,335.51
0.00%
--
+0.46%
$ 15.93M
$ 96.34
15
Dinero Staked ETH
Dinero Staked ETH
PXETH
$ 1,854.84
+0.29%
+0.01%
+0.86%
$ 4.97M
$ 109.23K
16
Wrapped Super OETH
Wrapped Super OETH
WSUPEROETHB
$ 2,095.5
+0.10%
-0.00%
+0.46%
$ 2.48M
--
17
Yay StakeStone Ether
Yay StakeStone Ether
YAYSTONE
$ 1,996.7
0.00%
--
-1.16%
$ 323.77K
$ 7.84
18
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
ABSETH
$ 1,947.47
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 169.97K
$ 5.31
19
Latch Staked ETH
Latch Staked ETH
ATETH
$ 1,719.83
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 156.38K
$ 5.82
20
Berachain Staked ETH
Berachain Staked ETH
BERAETH
$ 1,980.91
+0.21%
+0.00%
+0.32%
$ 150.99K
$ 9.56K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staked ETH tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staked ETH tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $20.68B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staked ETH token right now?
Among Liquid Staked ETH tokens tracked on MEXC, OSETH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staked ETH tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Liquid Staked ETH tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staked ETH tokens include STETH, RSETH, RETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staked ETH category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Staked ETH tokens is approximately $20.68B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staked ETH sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.