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Top Liquid Restaked SOL Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Restaked SOL sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kyros Restaked SOL
Kyros Restaked SOL
KYSOL
$ 98.86
+0.14%
+0.01%
+0.76%
$ 7.85M
$ 3.15K
2
Solayer Staked SOL
Solayer Staked SOL
SSOL
$ 88.54
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.50%
$ 6.85M
$ 10.38K
3
Renzo Restaked SOL
Renzo Restaked SOL
EZSOL
$ 99.13
+0.34%
+0.01%
+0.20%
$ 2.82M
$ 37.16

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Restaked SOL tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Restaked SOL tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.53M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Restaked SOL token right now?
Among Liquid Restaked SOL tokens tracked on MEXC, EZSOL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Restaked SOL tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Liquid Restaked SOL tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Restaked SOL tokens include KYSOL, SSOL, EZSOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Restaked SOL category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Liquid Restaked SOL tokens is approximately $17.53M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Restaked SOL sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.