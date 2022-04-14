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Top BONK.fun Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BONK.fun Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0,03618
-0,39%
+0,28%
-1,45%
$ 42,12M
$ 21,63M
2
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0,04195
+0,38%
+1,78%
+4,18%
$ 41,84M
$ 1,64M
3
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0,037546
+0,42%
-8,10%
+7,47%
$ 37,78M
$ 4,83M
4
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0,00000005914
+0,02%
+2,91%
-6,40%
$ 19,32M
$ 3,91T
5
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0,002382
0,00%
-2,02%
-2,46%
$ 13,15M
$ 20,86M
6
fih
fih
FIH
$ 0,00803621
-0,70%
0,00%
+2,49%
$ 8,04M
$ 237,43K
7
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0,00351416
+0,01%
--
+7,65%
$ 1,93M
$ 984,85
8
Kori
Kori
KORI
$ 0,00129201
-1,96%
+0,00%
+2,30%
$ 1,29M
$ 46,58K
9
Scamcoin
Scamcoin
SCAM
$ 0,00113812
+1,70%
+0,06%
+89,88%
$ 1,14M
$ 47,14K
10
Aircoin
Aircoin
AIRCOIN
$ 0,00069033
+0,15%
-0,06%
-15,22%
$ 689,30K
$ 53,19K
11
Hosico
Hosico
HOSICO
$ 0,00068827
+0,03%
+0,04%
-4,20%
$ 688,19K
$ 1,77K
12
Ani Grok Companion
Ani Grok Companion
ANI
$ 0,00056758
-0,51%
+1,36%
+128,22%
$ 567,54K
$ 4,66M
13
Bag on Bonk
Bag on Bonk
BAG
$ 0,00046432
+0,27%
-0,05%
-25,65%
$ 464,20K
$ 1,28K
14
1 Coin Can Change Your Life
1 Coin Can Change Your Life
1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE
$ 0,00046008
-0,70%
-0,29%
+33,89%
$ 460,00K
$ 354,37K
15
REST
REST
REST
$ 0,00062381
+0,48%
-0,03%
+41,84%
$ 311,83K
$ 1,37K
16
Capybara
Capybara
CAPY
$ 3,00373E-7
+0,74%
+28,00%
-16,90%
$ 300,27K
--
17
Dollar Cost Average
Dollar Cost Average
DCA
$ 0,00027815
+0,49%
-0,04%
-11,14%
$ 278,01K
$ 942,63
18
BEPE
BEPE
BEPE
$ 0,00022854
+0,28%
+0,37%
+227,84%
$ 226,51K
$ 45,28K
19
Momo
Momo
MOMO
$ 0,00020484
0,00%
-0,01%
-5,07%
$ 203,73K
$ 51,55K
20
Organic
Organic
ORG
$ 0,00161964
+0,54%
+0,01%
-8,97%
$ 199,74K
$ 139,59
21
Shit Piss Skin Can
Shit Piss Skin Can
SPSC
$ 0,00017442
-1,72%
-0,07%
-13,54%
$ 173,74K
$ 37,59K
22
Bucky
Bucky
BUCKY
$ 0,00012056
+0,36%
0,00%
+11,31%
$ 120,45K
$ 115,07
23
Bonk Level Saviour
Bonk Level Saviour
SAVIOUR
$ 0,00616077
0,00%
--
-3,88%
$ 104,71K
$ 4,75K
24
Ibiza Final Boss
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS
$ 0,0001037
+1,01%
--
+0,76%
$ 96,46K
$ 89,44
25
IKUN
IKUN
IKUN
$ 9,432E-5
+0,01%
+2,60%
-4,55%
$ 94,32K
--
26
Rhetor
Rhetor
RT
$ 9,253E-5
0,00%
+0,40%
0,00%
$ 92,53K
--
27
Grassito
Grassito
GRASSITO
$ 1,85211E-7
-0,16%
+2,10%
+0,47%
$ 76,83K
--
28
Valentine Grok Companion
Valentine Grok Companion
VALENTINE
$ 6,358E-5
-0,80%
+46,10%
+56,06%
$ 63,55K
--
29
Lizard
Lizard
LIZARD
$ 4,949E-5
-0,18%
+7,90%
-1,30%
$ 49,48K
--
30
SOLLE
SOLLE
SOLLE
$ 4,63E-5
-0,17%
+3,40%
+10,08%
$ 46,28K
--
31
Bestcoin
Bestcoin
BEST
$ 6,75103E-7
-0,18%
+4,80%
-25,14%
$ 45,39K
--
32
just memecoin
just memecoin
MEMECOIN
$ 4,21E-5
-0,19%
-2,10%
-3,02%
$ 41,81K
--
33
rudi
rudi
RUDI
$ 3,439E-5
-1,38%
+33,70%
+37,34%
$ 34,37K
--
34
Make Memes Great Again
Make Memes Great Again
MMGA
$ 3,349E-5
+0,03%
+0,80%
-0,80%
$ 33,48K
--
35
Andrea Von Speed
Andrea Von Speed
ANDREA
$ 3,0E-5
-0,17%
+10,10%
+12,87%
$ 30,00K
--
36
I AM OUT
I AM OUT
IMOUT
$ 2,965E-5
-0,17%
+1,60%
-51,65%
$ 29,65K
--
37
gib
gib
GIB
$ 2,921E-5
-0,17%
+0,90%
-5,16%
$ 29,20K
--
38
TONIC
TONIC
$TONIC
$ 2,925E-5
-0,17%
+1,10%
-0,44%
$ 28,09K
--
39
Blue Chip
Blue Chip
BLUECHIP
$ 2,595E-5
-0,19%
+2,50%
+6,97%
$ 25,93K
--
40
FARTLESS COIN
FARTLESS COIN
FARTLESS
$ 2,348E-5
-0,21%
0,00%
-5,36%
$ 23,48K
--
41
Funless
Funless
FUNLESS
$ 4,661E-5
-0,19%
+0,70%
-3,28%
$ 23,28K
--
42
VALA CAPITAL MARKETS
VALA CAPITAL MARKETS
VCM
$ 2,9E-6
0,00%
+4,50%
-19,22%
$ 23,16K
--
43
PairPunk
PairPunk
PAIR
$ 2,012E-5
-0,20%
+0,60%
-2,42%
$ 20,10K
--
44
BARKcoin
BARKcoin
BARKCOIN
$ 1,832E-5
0,00%
+1,30%
+2,86%
$ 18,30K
--
45
Sombrero Memes
Sombrero Memes
SOMBRERO
$ 1,692E-5
-10,29%
-0,60%
-1,46%
$ 16,85K
--
46
Horny Jail
Horny Jail
JAIL
$ 1,609E-5
0,00%
-0,20%
-0,62%
$ 16,09K
--
47
Itty Bitty
Itty Bitty
ITTY
$ 1,418E-5
0,00%
+2,40%
+1,50%
$ 14,18K
--
48
HODL Coin
HODL Coin
HODL
$ 1,416E-5
0,00%
+0,60%
-0,07%
$ 14,15K
--
49
The American Dream
The American Dream
DREAM
$ 1,287E-5
0,00%
-0,40%
-3,31%
$ 12,87K
--
50
Bonkyo
Bonkyo
BONKYO
$ 1,229E-5
-0,16%
+1,90%
+2,08%
$ 12,22K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 59 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $172.48M.
What is the best-performing BONK.fun Ecosystem token right now?
Among BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VALENTINE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 46.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 59 BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens include BANK, PNUT, USELESS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BONK.fun Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens is approximately $172.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BONK.fun Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.