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Top Layer 3 (L3) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 3 (L3) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00512102
-0.34%
-0.02%
-3.61%
$ 25.47M
$ 1.33M
2
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02422396
+0.31%
-0.00%
-3.25%
$ 22.61M
$ 3.03M
3
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007104
-0.48%
+3.67%
+11.46%
$ 14.93M
$ 21.34M
4
Yellow
Yellow
YELLOW
$ 0.04001799
+0.01%
-0.01%
-3.02%
$ 7.76M
$ 473.33K
5
WINR Protocol
WINR Protocol
WINR
$ 0.0035157
+0.01%
-0.03%
-16.30%
$ 3.12M
$ 9.82K
6
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04237375
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.57%
$ 2.23M
$ 11.91K
7
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 1.7
+0.59%
+0.02%
+3.03%
$ 1.53M
$ 4.65K
8
TN100x
TN100x
TN100X
$ 1.556E-5
+1.04%
-2.50%
-10.27%
$ 133.72K
--
9
zkLink
zkLink
ZKL
$ 0.00020279
-0.38%
-0.00%
-3.35%
$ 122.35K
$ 95.96K
10
RCADE Network
RCADE Network
RCADE
$ 9.1E-6
+0.22%
+13.30%
+265.46%
$ 75.51K
--
11
Privashh
Privashh
SHH
$ 2.08569E-7
0.00%
+5.90%
0.00%
$ 20.86K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 3 (L3) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 3 (L3) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $78.01M.
What is the best-performing Layer 3 (L3) token right now?
Among Layer 3 (L3) tokens tracked on MEXC, RCADE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 3 (L3) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Layer 3 (L3) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 3 (L3) tokens include ORBS, CTSI, XAI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 3 (L3) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Layer 3 (L3) tokens is approximately $78.01M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 3 (L3) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.