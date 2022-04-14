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Top Layer 0 (L0) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 0 (L0) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.748
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
2
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.217
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
3
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.408
+0.22%
-1.62%
-0.85%
$ 716.67M
$ 361.49K
4
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7851
+0.43%
+1.21%
-5.10%
$ 270.07M
$ 331.72K
5
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1722
0.00%
-5.64%
-14.77%
$ 60.86M
$ 763.94K
6
AtomOne
AtomOne
ATONE
$ 0.122987
0.00%
-0.04%
-5.30%
$ 18.77M
$ 13.79K
7
Constellation
Constellation
DAG
$ 0.006499
+0.12%
+0.70%
-8.80%
$ 18.64M
$ 8.24M
8
Openverse Network
Openverse Network
BTG
$ 0.543365
-0.60%
-0.00%
-13.93%
$ 1.03M
$ 66.33K
9
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.03542
+0.25%
+0.48%
-4.30%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.44M
10
GEEQ
GEEQ
GEEQ
$ 0.00258249
+0.41%
--
+5.23%
$ 175.61K
$ 1.13
11
Analog
Analog
ANLOG
$ 1.174E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
+1.03%
$ 106.32K
--
12
Photon
Photon
PHOTON
$ 0.01934602
+0.03%
-0.07%
-5.02%
$ 34.66K
$ 989.89
13
Naoris Protocol
Naoris Protocol
NAORIS
$ 0.03058
-0.23%
-1.45%
-6.73%
--
$ 2.36M
14
Metal Blockchain
Metal Blockchain
METAL
$ 0.10419
0.00%
+1.05%
+4.50%
--
$ 20.15K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 0 (L0) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 0 (L0) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.57B.
What is the best-performing Layer 0 (L0) token right now?
Among Layer 0 (L0) tokens tracked on MEXC, ZRO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.21% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 0 (L0) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Layer 0 (L0) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 0 (L0) tokens include DOT, ICP, ATOM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 0 (L0) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Layer 0 (L0) tokens is approximately $3.57B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 0 (L0) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.