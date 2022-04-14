Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Kaia Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Kaia Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999237
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 182.99B
$ 32.72B
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,760
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.483
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00625972
-0.02%
-0.00%
-0.32%
$ 55.12M
$ 47.66K
5
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
6
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997519
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 26.72M
$ 513.49
7
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.01831255
+0.43%
-0.03%
-5.04%
$ 21.23M
$ 229.10K
8
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
9
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.971096
+0.06%
-0.00%
-1.62%
$ 11.52M
$ 4.11K
10
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00861654
-0.04%
+0.00%
-0.59%
$ 6.99M
$ 61.09K
11
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.02049
+0.05%
-0.97%
-8.56%
$ 5.70M
$ 2.75M
12
AMO Coin
AMO Coin
AMO
$ 0.00020043
-1.03%
-0.01%
-3.45%
$ 4.25M
$ 74.44K
13
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
OWBTC
$ 14,566.0
-0.91%
-0.01%
-1.38%
$ 4.11M
$ 1.28K
14
PIBBLE
PIBBLE
PIB
$ 0.0001089
0.00%
+2.07%
+1.79%
$ 3.37M
$ 159.08M
15
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
16
Galaxia
Galaxia
GXA
$ 0.00064779
-0.02%
+0.01%
-8.10%
$ 2.32M
$ 33.05K
17
Observer
Observer
OBSR
$ 0.00025874
+0.40%
-0.03%
-3.90%
$ 1.68M
$ 21.11K
18
Treecle
Treecle
TRCL
$ 0.00128175
+0.01%
--
+24.00%
$ 1.28M
$ 449.35
19
Wrapped KLAY
Wrapped KLAY
WKLAY
$ 0.02234576
+0.73%
-0.05%
-16.46%
$ 1.27M
$ 173.65K
20
GemHUB
GemHUB
GHUB
$ 0.002473
+0.08%
-0.57%
+0.45%
$ 1.24M
$ 30.02M
21
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5.612E-5
+0.05%
-0.50%
-0.05%
$ 1.04M
--
22
Klaytn Dai
Klaytn Dai
KDAI
$ 0.092052
-0.05%
-0.01%
-1.68%
$ 734.81K
$ 2.38K
23
azit
azit
AZIT
$ 0.00141853
+0.03%
+0.02%
+0.77%
$ 640.31K
$ 37.49K
24
KLEVA
KLEVA
KLEVA
$ 0.00697368
-0.55%
-0.04%
-4.95%
$ 480.62K
$ 33.39
25
ISKRA Token
ISKRA Token
ISK
$ 0.00062209
0.00%
--
-0.62%
$ 385.53K
$ 68.04
26
SOMESING
SOMESING
SSG
$ 5.862E-5
+0.02%
-0.10%
+4.29%
$ 293.10K
--
27
Delabs Games
Delabs Games
DELABS
$ 0.00034105
+1.00%
-0.23%
+18.11%
$ 255.86K
$ 9.04K
28
PER Project
PER Project
PER
$ 0.00037882
+0.95%
-0.03%
-12.90%
$ 227.29K
$ 256.53
29
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114223
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.46%
$ 219.09K
$ 114.01
30
Hiblocks
Hiblocks
HIBS
$ 6.44E-6
0.00%
-0.20%
+0.63%
$ 64.92K
--
31
Booze
Booze
BOOZE
$ 5.796E-5
-0.02%
-0.50%
-0.28%
$ 57.96K
--
32
Elderglade
Elderglade
ELDE
$ 5.524E-5
0.00%
-1.30%
-8.35%
$ 15.14K
--
33
KRWO
KRWO
KRWO
$ 0.00065073
+0.01%
--
-0.16%
$ 13.21K
$ 1.01
34
Project WITH
Project WITH
WIKEN
$ 4.34372E-7
-0.07%
-99.70%
-99.92%
$ 457.40
--
35
Solstice Finance
Solstice Finance
SLX
$ 0.06512
0.00%
-6.87%
-14.71%
--
$ 3.04M
36
GRAM Ecosystem
GRAM Ecosystem
GRAMPUS
$ 0.0006536
-0.05%
+7.04%
+42.79%
--
$ 13.76M
37
Capybobo
Capybobo
PYBOBO
$ 0.0007256
+0.19%
-6.20%
-10.17%
--
$ 127.60M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Kaia Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Kaia Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 37 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $196.89B.
What is the best-performing Kaia Ecosystem token right now?
Among Kaia Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GRAMPUS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Kaia Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 37 Kaia Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Kaia Ecosystem tokens include USDT, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Kaia Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Kaia Ecosystem tokens is approximately $196.89B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Kaia Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.