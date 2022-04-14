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Top Kava Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Kava Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999237
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 182.99B
$ 32.72B
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
3
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
4
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08448
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
5
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.408
+0.22%
-1.62%
-0.85%
$ 716.67M
$ 361.49K
6
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1468
-0.27%
+1.82%
+7.16%
$ 95.97M
$ 376.08K
7
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001315
+0.31%
+2.42%
+3.14%
$ 6.75M
$ 431.24M
8
Obyte
Obyte
GBYTE
$ 4.91
-0.81%
-0.01%
-4.84%
$ 4.61M
$ 6.32K
9
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.02624921
+0.91%
+0.02%
+1.55%
$ 1.78M
$ 842.78
10
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00034233
+0.49%
+0.04%
+3.07%
$ 636.58K
$ 3.42K
11
Wrapped Kava
Wrapped Kava
WKAVA
$ 0.04083837
+1.76%
+0.07%
+0.77%
$ 386.82K
$ 688.76
12
Axelar Wrapped Ether
Axelar Wrapped Ether
AXLETH
$ 1,895.74
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.41%
$ 82.70K
$ 7.02K
13
Kava Lend
Kava Lend
HARD
$ 0.00045861
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 61.82K
$ 22.90

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Kava Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Kava Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $190.46B.
What is the best-performing Kava Ecosystem token right now?
Among Kava Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ACS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Kava Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Kava Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Kava Ecosystem tokens include USDT, USDE, SUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Kava Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Kava Ecosystem tokens is approximately $190.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Kava Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.