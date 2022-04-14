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Top IP Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the IP Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006058
0.00%
+1.50%
-5.04%
$ 382.38M
$ 29.31M
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1238
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
3
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world
MEW
$ 0.0003174
0.00%
-1.34%
-3.66%
$ 28.09M
$ 182.10M
4
Neiro
Neiro
NEIRO
$ 6.298E-5
-0.51%
-1.00%
-4.71%
$ 26.50M
--
5
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0004517
+0.45%
-2.17%
-3.84%
$ 25.27M
$ 119.31M
6
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001648
-0.67%
-1.56%
-1.32%
$ 12.42M
$ 35.88B
7
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02714
+0.37%
-2.67%
-1.61%
$ 12.32M
$ 2.06M
8
Just a chill guy
Just a chill guy
CHILLGUY
$ 0.010845
-0.13%
-1.93%
-0.32%
$ 10.78M
$ 5.18M
9
Bert
Bert
BERT
$ 0.008961
+1.01%
+0.28%
-1.41%
$ 8.43M
$ 6.20M
10
Unicorn Fart Dust
Unicorn Fart Dust
UFD
$ 0.008304
+0.10%
-1.91%
-0.55%
$ 8.29M
$ 6.67M
11
Stonks
Stonks
STNK
$ 5.0
+0.81%
+0.00%
-6.72%
$ 2.91M
$ 2.71K
12
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000003048
+1.87%
+4.02%
-11.14%
$ 2.22M
$ 21.43B
13
Zeus Network
Zeus Network
ZEUS
$ 0.002339
+0.75%
+0.13%
-3.74%
$ 2.13M
$ 32.10M
14
nubcat
nubcat
NUB
$ 0.00212835
+0.01%
-0.00%
+6.54%
$ 2.13M
$ 227.17K
15
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001726
+0.29%
+0.76%
+0.76%
$ 1.65M
$ 33.71T
16
Basenji
Basenji
BENJI
$ 0.00137523
+0.10%
-0.02%
-6.40%
$ 1.38M
$ 7.97K
17
Mother Iggy
Mother Iggy
MOTHER
$ 0.00074638
+0.62%
+0.04%
-1.28%
$ 719.83K
$ 2.08K
18
Mochi
Mochi
MOCHI
$ 0.0000007542
0.00%
-1.05%
+4.00%
$ 707.16K
$ 217.00M
19
MUFFIN
MUFFIN
MUFFIN
$ 0.00028598
+0.42%
-0.02%
+0.94%
$ 285.98K
$ 1.62K
20
WASSIE
WASSIE
WASSIE
$ 3.87425E-7
0.00%
+3.20%
+2.32%
$ 265.34K
--
21
Never Give Up
Never Give Up
MINER
$ 0.00015975
+0.14%
+0.02%
-5.51%
$ 160.16K
$ 9.98K
22
Kimchi
Kimchi
KIMCHI
$ 8.9149E-8
-0.15%
+3.40%
-2.92%
$ 89.10K
--
23
Kimchi Coin
Kimchi Coin
KIMCHI
$ 3.592E-9
-0.14%
-8.30%
-20.41%
$ 35.90K
--
24
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
$ 0.00006203
-0.26%
-8.89%
-9.77%
--
$ 2.77B
25
A Hunters Dream
A Hunters Dream
CAW
$ 0.000000023018
+0.06%
-1.06%
-5.06%
--
$ 3.65T
26
Manyu
Manyu
MANYU
$ 0.000000004736
+0.06%
+7.69%
+3.35%
--
$ 15.20T

Frequently Asked Questions

What are IP Meme tokens and why are they popular?
IP Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $653.16M.
What is the best-performing IP Meme token right now?
Among IP Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, MANYU has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many IP Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 IP Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular IP Meme tokens include PENGU, APE, MEW. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the IP Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all IP Meme tokens is approximately $653.16M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the IP Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.