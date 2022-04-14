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Top IP Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the IP sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1725
0.00%
-5.64%
-14.77%
$ 60.86M
$ 763.94K
2
BeatSwap
BeatSwap
BTX
$ 0.035217
-0.14%
-0.56%
-9.42%
$ 7.91M
$ 4.08M
3
LumiWave
LumiWave
LWA
$ 0.00249752
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.92M
$ 111.72
4
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 5.67279E-7
-0.15%
+6.60%
+12.91%
$ 1.21M
--
5
Kindred Labs
Kindred Labs
KIN
$ 0.00223525
+0.01%
-0.01%
-5.06%
$ 329.00K
$ 9.01K
6
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
MIRROR
$ 0.0001724
+0.01%
--
-0.02%
$ 172.39K
$ 3.76
7
Aria
Aria
ARIAIP
$ 0.00046444
+0.02%
-0.05%
-7.02%
$ 154.66K
$ 62.66
8
Gap Tooth Lizard
Gap Tooth Lizard
$GAPPY
$ 2.8163E-7
0.00%
-1.30%
-1.87%
$ 28.02K
--
9
CreatorDAO
CreatorDAO
CREATOR
$ 2.903E-5
0.00%
-2.20%
-2.16%
$ 15.83K
--
10
CeluvPlay
CeluvPlay
CELB
$ 4.977E-5
0.00%
-97.20%
0.00%
$ 11.88K
--
11
Camp Network
Camp Network
CAMP
$ 0.0002418
-0.21%
-6.51%
-17.94%
--
$ 250.35M
12
TCOM Global
TCOM Global
TCOM
$ 0.00829
-0.64%
-0.34%
-2.64%
--
$ 9.06M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are IP tokens and why are they popular?
IP tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $72.61M.
What is the best-performing IP token right now?
Among IP tokens tracked on MEXC, WAGMIGAMES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many IP tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 IP tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular IP tokens include DATA, BTX, LWA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the IP category?
The combined market capitalisation of all IP tokens is approximately $72.61M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the IP sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.