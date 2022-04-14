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Top IOTA EVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the IOTA EVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.03205
-0.59%
-2.54%
-7.58%
$ 142.96M
$ 2.47M
2
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
3
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
4
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2917
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
5
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
6
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00034233
+0.49%
+0.04%
+3.07%
$ 636.58K
$ 3.42K
7
Wrapped IOTA
Wrapped IOTA
WIOTA
$ 0.03187447
-0.31%
-0.02%
-7.50%
$ 447.78K
$ 71.85K
8
Cyberperp
Cyberperp
CYB
$ 0.03564593
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 149.81K
$ 218.67

Frequently Asked Questions

What are IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $197.40M.
What is the best-performing IOTA EVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ANON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens include IOTA, USDC.E, WETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the IOTA EVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all IOTA EVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $197.40M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the IOTA EVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.